Arsenal stay top, Liverpool score 9

Commonwealth Games champion Jereem “The Dream” Richards produced another solid run yesterday to take third place in the Men’s 200 metres at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting in Switzerland yesterday. However, countryman Keshorn Walcott failed to get on the podium in the javelin event.

Richards, who earlier this month ran a personal best 19.80 seconds to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, clocked 19.95 yesterday to finish behind World champion Noah Lyles.