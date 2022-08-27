Arsenal stay top, Liverpool score 9

Arsenal preserved the Premier League’s last remaining 100 per cent record as defender Gabriel went from villain to hero to earn a 2-1 victory over Fulham with a late winner yesterday.
The Brazilian gifted Fulham the lead in the 56th minute but made amends in the 85th, tapping in from close range after a mistake by former Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno.
The home fans were in full cry at the final whistle as their side remained top with 12 points from four games - two more than champions Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.
Arsenal had laboured against a well-drilled Fulham side who had been unbeaten on their top-flight return and fell behind when Aleksandar Mitrovic slotted in his 100th goal for the club.
But Fulham’s lead lasted only eight minutes before captain Martin Odegaard’s deflected effort levelled it up.
Arsenal have won their first four games of a Premier League season for only the third time after doing so in 2003-04 when they claimed the title undefeated and 2004-05 when they came second.
In Manchester, City’s Erling Haaland struck a second half hat-trick as the Premier League champions came back from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium.
The Norwegian has now scored six times in his opening four league matches.
Haaland was given a standing ovation when he was substituted six minutes from the end but at half-time City were staring at a possible repeat of their 2-0 home loss to Palace last season.
An own goal from John Stones in the fourth minute put Patrick Vieira’s south London side ahead and then the visitors doubled their lead when an unmarked Joachim Andersen powered in a header from an Eberechi Eze corner in the 21st minute.
City struggled to find their fluency but the almost inevitable comeback started in the 53rd when Bernardo Silva cut in from the right and his low shot took a slight deflection and beat goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.
Guardiola then made a double substitution and moved Phil Foden to left back and within a minute he had delivered a pinpoint cross which Haaland met with a fine glancing header.
The striker then turned the ball in from close range after a clever move inspired by Silva and saved the best for last — showing Ilkay Gundogan the pass he wanted to run onto and then holding off Joel Ward as he fired into the bottom corner.
Liverpool earned their first win of the season in stunning fashion after equalling the record for the biggest ever Premier League victory with a 9-0 thrashing of newly promoted Bournemouth at Anfield.
Two goals inside the opening six minutes from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot put the hosts into a commanding position from the off.
A stunning strike from England full-back Trent Alexander Arnold which arrowed into the top corner gave Liverpool a three-goal lead in the 28th minute before Roberto Firmino got in on the act with a fourth three minutes later.
Not done there, Liverpool had a fifth before the interval, with Virgil Van Dijk heading home from a corner, before Chris Mepham’s own goal had the visitors staring at the prospect of an embarrassing drubbing.
A close-range finish from Firmino kept the goals coming, with substitute Fabio Carvalho’s finish letting the home fans dream of a record-breaking afternoon.
Diaz’s headed ninth strike came with Liverpool having five minutes to become the first side to score ten in a Premier League match. But despite some late scares, Bournemouth did just enough to avoid suffering that ignominy.
In London, Raheem Sterling bagged his first goal in Chelsea colours as his brace guided his team to a 2-1 win against Leicester City.
And Manchester United posted back-to-back wins and ended a run of bad form away from home with a 1-0 victory at Southampton thanks to a second-half strike from Bruno Fernandes.
United’s second win on the bounce halted a seven-match losing streak on the road stretching back to last season and provisionally lifted them to sixth place in the table after four games.
In the other match yesterday, Brentford denied Everton a first English Premier League win when Vitaly Janelt equalised six minutes from time for a 1-1 draw.