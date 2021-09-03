Arteta under pressure

A friend sent me a funny video clip this week. A man reading the sports pages of a newspaper suddenly shouts, “Arsenal are top of the league”. Unfortunately he was holding his paper upside down!
But that, astonishingly, is where Arsenal find themselves. Bottom of the table. The situation at the club is chaotic with unhappy players and disgruntled fans. Willian tore up his £240k a week contract so he could leave and return to South America and join
Brazilian side Corinthians. His agent said Willian left Chelsea to join the Gunners because he was sold Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal “Project” but when he arrived he found no project. He quickly became disillusioned with Arteta.
I wrote last week that the Arsenal board are sticking with the manager for the time being but after seeing the shambolic, disorganised way they played against Chelsea and then Man City and their futile spirit accepting defeat, the clock is ticking for Arteta.
Why, all the Gunners’ fans were asking, was Arteta playing new signing Martin Odegaard centrally alongside Granit Xhaka in a defensive role? He is an attacking midfielder! He was totally out of position and it was a recipe for disaster and City scored two inside 12 minutes.
Where is the planning, the tactics and briefings?
Arsenal have backed Arteta by spending £160million but I cannot honestly see that the money has been spent wisely. The players brought in are only marginally better than those who have left.
Takehiro Tomiyasu joined on the final transfer day to fill the right back position after Hector Bellerin left on loan for a year at Real Betis. Ainsley Maitland-Niles annoyed Arteta by using his Instagram account to announce that he wants to leave as soon as possible but in a ‘clear-the-air talk’ between the two on Tuesday, Ainsley was told he has to stay until January. After agreeing, he attended a Covid testing session but on his return he was humiliated by being sent out to train with the Academy youngsters.
According to my contacts, he will remain with the junior team for the foreseeable future.
Arteta’s future could be decided on the return from the international break when they play Norwich who are above Arsenal simply because they have scored one goal this season! It is must-win situation for Arteta.
Solskjaer considers his
attacking options with Ronaldo
There is much discussion as to what Manchester United’s formation line up will be now they have Cristiano Ronaldo to boost their attack.
During his three years in charge, Solskjaer has used a 4-2-3-1 formation. However this has failed many times. Pogba has proven to be world class when played further forward.
However, Solskjaer often reverts him to a deep midfield role which restricts his potential. He considered switching to a 4-3-3 formation during the summer although at present he is still using 4-2-3-1. With Ronaldo added to his ranks this season, it will enable Solskjaer to make the formation change at last.
United have been known over the years as an attacking, entertaining team and their new wealth of lethal strikers gives Solskjaer various options to restore this.
With Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Jaden Sancho and Marcus Radford as his main strike force, both Fernandes and Pogba would be given their freedom to control the midfield. Many believe this could be United’s year but whatever happens they are going to be the team everyone wants to see and this is Solskjaer’s big chance to win some silverware.
Further tests for Firmino
Liverpool tell me that Roberto Firmino is to have further assessments on his hamstring injury as he attempts to get fit for the start of the Red’s Champions League matches. Firmino has undergone scans to enable his medical team to discover the extent of the injury. And whereas Jurgen Klopp says the injury is not too serious, it is likely to keep the striker out of the team for at least the next two weeks. Firmino, along with Alisson Becker and Fabinho are not joining the Brazilian squad for their World Cup qualifiers because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Zouma gives Moyes
solid backing
Was it really only three months ago that Kurt Zouma was wearing a Champions League medal around his neck and answering a phone call informing him that he had been selected to join the French national squad?
What a difference when he returned for training at Chelsea to find that he had slipped down the pecking order and there was no place for him in Thomas Tuchel’s team.
Enter David Moyes, the highly successful manager of West Ham and Zouma received a lifeline. Last weekend the Hammers’ centre-back Craig Dawson endured a painful time against Crystal Palace and his place is under threat with the in-coming Zouma.
The Palace forward Conor Gallagher turned Dawson one way then another before beating him time and again. Teams will find that Zouma is a rock-like defender and that is what Moyes bought him for, to be the foundation of his defence and his heading ability is second to none.
He might not be the quickest but he is reliable and solid. He will need to be, as his first match will likely be September 19th, marking Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo!
Good business by Leicester
Brendan Rodgers is an astute manager who knows a bargain when he sees one. Leicester’s last-minute signing of Ademola Lookman is an inspired piece of business. He spent last season on loan at Fulham and his parent club RB Leipzig has agreed an option for Leicester to buy him next summer.
Lookman is capable of taking on and beating defenders to set up an assist or going for goal himself. He reminds me of Riyad Mahrez at Manchester City.
Son’s teammate joins Wolves
I wrote to you some time ago about Son Heung-min’s national team-mate Hwang Hee-chan who plays for German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. Known as “The Bull” because of his aggressive, tough playing style, the striker has been signed on a loan deal and joins Wolves for this season. Manager Bruno Laga says: “He’s got pedigree, having played Champions League football and in the World Cup. He’s got a lot of pace and strength. He’s probably a little bit different to what we already have and we think he’s a strong acquisition.”