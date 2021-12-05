ASATT announces team for FINA World Champs

Led by Olympians Dylan Carter and Cherelle Thompson, the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) unveiled its official team to represent this country at the 15th FINA World Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi, from December 6-21.
Carter, Thompson, Ornella Walker and Nikoli Blackman were selected for the World Swimming Championship under the tutelage of coaches Stephen Mendoza and Dexter Browne.
The Championship will be held over six days, with heats in the morning sessions and the semi-finals and finals in the evening sessions. All morning sessions will start at 9.30, and evening sessions will start at 6 p.m. (Gulf Standard Time).
Carter, Thompson, Walker and Blackman will compete in the respective Men’s and Women’s individual freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley events. The team departs for Abu Dhabi on Saturday.