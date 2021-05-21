ASATT blanked ...local swimming body also takes decision not to attend CCCAN

There will be no Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) for local swimmers for the second year running.
And the request from the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) to use aquatic facilities in preparation for national teams was also denied by the Ministry of Health (MoH).
In a media release yesterday, ASATT PRO reported that after a technical swim committee and council meeting -- held by Zoom -- Wednesday evening, “the council took a unanimous decision to abstain from participation in CCCAN 2021 due to the pandemic in line with best interest and safety of the National Team.”.
This happened after the swim committee first selected a 38-swimmer contingent for the June 20-27 CCCAN pool swimming competition that was scheduled to splash off in Puerto Rico. The Asatt Council later ratified the team before taking a final decision not to attend.
ASATT also indicated that the 2021 Junior Pan Am Games to be held in Cali, Columbia, had been postponed from August. These Games, in which 3,800 swimmers would be participating from various countries, will instead be held from November 25 to December 5.
ASATT also informed that their National Open Long Course swim meet previously scheduled from May 20-23 “has been postponed pursuant to the restrictions implemented by the government.”
“New dates for this event will be published once the necessary clearance and/or authorisation from the relevant government ministries is attained,” stated ASATT.
But on Thursday, ASATT was also informed by Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh that their request for permission to use aquatic facilities was denied.
In response to ASATT’s May 17 request entitled “Request for Permission to Continue Training at Designated Facilities”, Deyalsingh replied after citing the relevant regulations that, ”I have received your request for an exemption to have national swimmers continue training at designated facilities, pursuant to Regulation 3(2)(ao) of the Regulations. However, I am unable to authorise the said activity, at this time. Notwithstanding, due consideration may be given to your request in the future.”