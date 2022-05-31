ASATT encouraged despite low numbers for PanAm Champs

Keshorn Walcott captured men’s javelin silver at the 60th Golden Spike meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, yesterday. The Trinidad and Tobago thrower produced an 84.47 metres effort.

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters topped the nine-man field with a big 87.88m throw. The in-form Grenadian also had an 87.75 effort. Germany’s Julian Weber was third at 83.92.