ASATT encouraged despite low numbers for PanAm Champs

THE AQUATICS SPORTS ASSOCIATION of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) is ready to host 16 nations and 216 swimmers for the four-day PanAm Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships that splash off here from tomorrow through Sunday.

Formerly the UANA (American Swimming Union) Swimming Cup, the third edition will experience a steep decline in participation. At the inaugural Cup in 2018 in the USA, over 550 swimmers from 32 countries of the PanAm Aquatics 45 member nations took part. At the 2020 Peru edition, 438 swimmers from 25 national federations splashed into action at the Videña Aquatic Centre.

And even with the introduction of a fourth age-group (18 & over) — the first two competitions only contested events in three divisions (11-12, 13-14 and 15-17) — participation numbers for this year’s competition have failed to match previous editions.

Puerto Rico (43) and Peru (41) will feature the biggest teams while Honduras (23) and Suriname (22) follow in terms of numbers. Hosts TTO has selected a 19-member squad.

Considered one of the top age-group competitions in the region, the dearth of competition from top PanAm countries like Argentina and Brazil, among others, is sure to dull a bit of the quality of the meet.

But ASATT PRO Lima Andrews-Cedeno stated: “The decline in the number of swimmers participating was a result of some federations not being able to receive sponsorship as the meet was not initially tabled on their calendar of events. And as such the deadlines were unable to be met.”

Andrews-Cedeno added that the challenges faced by Covid-19 was a major contributing factor to the event being placed on national federation’s (NF) calendar of events. “Additionally we were unsure once again because of Covid-19 that we would also be able to host the championship. However we are thankful for the federations that are participating and we look forward to an exciting competition,” she said.

The ASATT PRO added that her organisation was working effortlessly with all stakeholders to ensure that the event is safe and successful and that all arrangements are in place. Foreign teams have already started arriving and will continue (today) ahead of the championships with swimmers being housed at three venues; the Cascadia Hotel, the Hotel Normandie and the Cara Suites Hotels.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Walcott grabs Golden Spike silver

Keshorn Walcott captured men’s javelin silver at the 60th Golden Spike meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, yesterday. The Trinidad and Tobago thrower produced an 84.47 metres effort.

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters topped the nine-man field with a big 87.88m throw. The in-form Grenadian also had an 87.75 effort. Germany’s Julian Weber was third at 83.92.

ONE UP ON HOSTS

ONE UP ON HOSTS

Stylish Shai Hope struck an 11th One-Day International hundred to move alongside legends Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Gordon Greenidge and Shiv Chanderpaul, as West Indies made light work of the Netherlands in the opening ODI, yesterday.

Bravo misses Red Force’s final match

Bravo misses Red Force’s final match

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be without injured Darren Bravo for their final-round West Indies Championship match against Guyana Harpy Eagles, bowling off today at the Queen’s Park Oval. Tion Webster will return to the Red Force’s 15-man squad for the final game of the four-day tournament.

ASATT encouraged despite low numbers for PanAm Champs

THE AQUATICS SPORTS ASSOCIATION of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) is ready to host 16 nations and 216 swimmers for the four-day PanAm Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships that splash off here from tomorrow through Sunday.

CWI, WIPA express condolences on Holford’s passing

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday paid tribute to David Holford, the former West Indies all-rounder who passed on Monday in his homeland Barbados. He was 82.

As a leg spinner and lower middle-order batsman who played 24 Test matches between 1966 and 1977, his finest hour came during the Lord’s Test of 1966 when he made an unbeaten century, as part of a historic partnership of 274 with his cousin Garfield Sobers.

South East, Central clash in U-13 final

South East, Central clash in U-13 final

South East Under-13s will clash with Central Zone in the Scotiabank Under-13 NextGen Inter-Zone tournament final bowling off today from 10 a.m. at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

South East topped Group B following a huge 238-run victory in their final round-robin game against South West, with Zane Maraj scoring an unbeaten 106. Maraj followed up with a knock of 102 not out in the semi-final against North to reach the title game.