ASATT Short Course Champs continue at Aquatic Centre

SEVERAL SWIMMERS mounted the podium on the second night of the Aquatics Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Short Course (25m) Swimming Championships currently ongoing at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.
The finals of the 50m butterfly events splashed off Thursday night together with the timed finals of the 400m individual medley (IM).
In the Girls 11-12, 13-14 and 15-17 age groups, Blue Dolphins Swim Club’s Asia-Marie Pouchet (31.65), Eagles Aquatics’ Isabelle Mendoza (30.80) and Amari Ash (28.94) unattached, respectively, won their events.
On the Boys side, Shian Griffith (29.59) of Flying Fish Swim Club, the talented Darren Belfon of Point Fortin Aqua Darts (25.67), Nikoli Blackman (24.59) and Christian Awah (23.97) unattached, won the Boys 11-12, 13-14, 15-17 and 18 & over editions of that event, respectively.
In the timed finals of the 400 IM, Sydney Look Fong of Petrotrin Barracudas won the Girls 15-17 event in 5:47.96.
Tiger Sharks’ Aaron Siewlal (5:28.01) claimed gold in the Boys 11-12 while Liam Carrington (4:41.13) easily emerged victorious in the Boys 13-14 edition. And Shaelen Reece (5:21.22) and Isaac Tuberoso (5:50.87), unattached also won the 400m IM for the Boys 15-17 and 18 & over respectively.
The meet continued last night with the finals of the 100m free, 50m back, and 100m breaststroke.