Ascension awards on tonight

The battle of the armed forces, pitting the Defence Force against Police FC, will bring down the curtain on the 2022 season of the Ascension Tournament, following which there will be the prize-giving ceremony.
The $100,000 first prize will remain with the home team, new champions Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, who end the season when they host Cunupia FC at La Horquetta recreation ground. There is, however, still the matter of deciding second-place with just a point separating current dethroned champions Defence Force (38 points) from the third-placed Lawmen (37 points).
And there is plenty to play for tonight. Police take on Defence Force in the feature match at La Horquetta from 8 p.m. The team finishing second will pocket $50,000, while the third-placed team still will get $25,000. Both teams are guaranteed a top-three finish and a place in the Ascension Caribbean Cup, scheduled for October. Having played in the top level for the first time, Deportivo Point Fortin will end the season in fourth and AC Port of Spain a respectable fifth.
RESULTS:
(Wednesday)
CSW 1 (Simon Joseph 66’) vs Cunupia FC 0
AC Port of Spain 4 (Seon Thomas 37, Dwayne Muckette 55’, John Paul Rochford 59, Jameel Neptune 65’) vs Central FC 0