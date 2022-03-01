Ascension gets green light

The Ascension Invitational Football League has been given the all clear by the relevant authorities to start its competition as local footballers prepare to return to the field for the first time in two years.
According to a media release yesterday, the tournament organisers confirmed “the Ascension Tournament of Trinidad and Tobago is prepared and we have received written permission from the Minister Of Health, Minister Of Sport and Community Development, and the Chairman of the normalisation committee to proceed.”
The media release also confirmed that all players and support staff set to take part in the tournament have all been fully vaccinated.
“As the country continues to strive towards some sense of normalcy during this difficult period, we believe that the restart of contact sports, particularly football, will boost the morale of our citizens and recharge the passion we once had for this sport,” the media release stated.
The tournament is expected to commence on March 25 and conclude on July 31. The seven participating teams will vie for cash prizes including a first-place purse of $100,000, a second-place prize of $50,000 and a third-place prize of $25,000.