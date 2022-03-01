Ascension gets green light

The Ascension Invitational Football League has been given the all clear by the relevant authorities to start its competition as local footballers prepare to return to the field for the first time in two years.

According to a media release yesterday, the tournament organisers confirmed “the Ascension Tournament of Trinidad and Tobago is prepared and we have received written permission from the Minister Of Health, Minister Of Sport and Community Development, and the Chairman of the normalisation committee to proceed.”

The media release also confirmed that all players and support staff set to take part in the tournament have all been fully vaccinated.

“As the country continues to strive towards some sense of normalcy during this difficult period, we believe that the restart of contact sports, particularly football, will boost the morale of our citizens and recharge the passion we once had for this sport,” the media release stated.

The tournament is expected to commence on March 25 and conclude on July 31. The seven participating teams will vie for cash prizes including a first-place purse of $100,000, a second-place prize of $50,000 and a third-place prize of $25,000.

Windies women go under to India

West Indies women head into their crucial group stage opener of the ICC World Cup against hosts New Zealand on Friday plagued by batting worries after another insipid display left them with an 81-run defeat to India.

Set 259 to win in their second official warm-up at Rangiora Oval yesterday, the Caribbean side was restricted to 177 for nine off their 50 overs, to lose for the second time in three days. The only real bright sparks were Shemaine Campbelle who tasted form with a polished 63 of 81 balls and Hayley Matthews with 44 off 61 balls.

Giants stand tall

The Leatherback Giants continued their comeback in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 yesterday, whipping the Soca Kings by seven wickets in the first of two matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Lees, Crawley, Root hit fifties

Uncapped opener Alex Lees hit an assured half-century in his first outing as an England player on day one of the warm-up game against a Cricket West Indies (CWI) President’s XI in Antigua, yesterday.

Tuning up for next week’s first Test against the West Indies, England closed the day on 251-4, with Lees (65), fellow opener Zak Crawley (62) and captain Joe Root (54) all passing fifty, and Dan Lawrence (46no) approaching his.

Gittens grabs Big 12 silver

Tyra Gittens captured silver in the women’s high jump at the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships in Iowa, USA, on Saturday. The University of Texas student cleared the bar at 1.84 metres.

Something different, something special

As the late broadcaster Bob Gittens used to say, “They don’t make them like that anymore.”

The gentle rhythm of Lord Beginner’s famous “Victory Test Match” calypso really is from a different age - 72 years ago. The music of today is so different in nature.