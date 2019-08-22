MATCH DAY seven of the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament kicks off tonight at Arima but the weekend’s key match-ups in the race for the title will all be played tomorrow.
FC Santa Rosa and Guaya United FC, currently sixth and eighth respectively on the points table, can be expected to give their all at the Arima Velodrome in today’s only fixture, scheduled to start at 8 p.m. However, the intensity is almost certain to rise to much higher levels when Defence Force, Cunupia FC and Morvant Caledonia AIA take to the field in their respective assignments.