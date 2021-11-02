Ascension raring to go

ORGANISERS of the Ascension Invitational (AI) football competition have written the Ministry of Health seeking permission to have a resumption of local football via the La Horquetta-based competition.
The main financier of the Ascension Invitational is Richard Ferguson, a former Trinidad and Tobago Football Association presidential candidate and owner of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers professional football club.
Yesterday, Ferguson informed the Express he is putting everything in place for the return of local football, as soon as government gives the go-ahead for the resumption of contact sport. As such, he has submitted a proposal to the MoH and copied the same to members of the TTFA’s normalisation committee, acting TTFA acting general secretary Amiel Mohammed, the SporTT company, and the Ministry of Sport. Local football has been at a standstill since last year March due to the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We wrote the Ministry of Health since they have to give us permission to play because contact sport is not allowed at the moment,“ Ferguson said. “The TTFA cannot really give us permission. We need it from the MoH, but we sent them a copy of the letter as well.”
Yesterday, Ascension also issued a press release listing ten teams, including five TT Pro League teams, as participants in the upcoming tournament. Topping the list is defending Division One champions Defence Force — winners of the Championship Division and $250,000 during the inaugural 2019 season of AI.
Also listed to play are Police FC, Cunupia FC, West Forte FC, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers FC, Malabar FC, Central FC, AC Port Of Spain, Central Soccer World FC and Deportivo PF.
Like the Jamaica Premier League, the AI will be broadcast live on Sportsmax, a Caribbean television network. The competition will also be streamed on the internet in over 20 countries worldwide.
Ascension Invitational is proposing a tournament at a single venue, La Horquetta Recreation Ground, and involving only fully-vaccinated footballers and staff. The tournament organisers are also seeking to facilitate fully-vaccinated fans and propose to enforce Covid-19 protocols via the involvement of the La Horquetta Police — the station is situated directly in front of the match venue.
In its release, AI confirmed its approach to the MoH, in the hope of being granted the go-ahead for football to resume, as afforded recently to the horse racing fraternity.
“We wish to confirm that the Ascension Tournament of Trinidad and Tobago is prepared to commence, and we have written the Minister of Health, Minister of Sport, chairman of the normalisation committee and the chairman of the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago to acquire their permission to proceed,” stated the AI media release. “All players, coaches, referees, their support staff, spectators and any other persons would only be allowed entry on the ground if they have proven that they are fully-vaccinated.”
Ascension will also limit foreign involvement in their competition to persons resident in T&T.