Ascension red tape

Local football will be staged for the first time in two years when the Ascension Invitational Football League kicks off. But with three weeks left before its due start, organisers are still awaiting a response from the Ministry of Health.
Ascension Invitational organisers say that communication with the Ministry of Health has been difficult.
“We are calling them every day but we still have no response,” stated Ascension Invitational financier Richard Ferguson.
“They asked us for a date to kick off and since then we have not heard from them but we are preparing for March 18,”said Ferguson, who also confirmed that all is in place for the Ascension Invitational League to be to aired on the SportsMax cable television network.
In January, Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe announced her ministry’s Safe Zone Return to Play proposal had received approval from the Ministry of Health.
Ferguson said the Ascension Invitational had already received approvals from the TTFA and the Sport Ministry. And while he awaits the go-ahead from the Ministry of Health, Ferguson said Ascension will prepare with its March date in mind.
Defence Force will defend their 2019 title in a ten-team Premier Division consisting of 2019 runners-up Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, T&T Police, Malabar FC, Central FC, Deportivo Pt Fortin, Central Soccer World, AC Port of Spain, Cunupia FC and Real West Fort FC.
Teams will compete over two rounds of football, comprising 18 match days to be played at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, the Police Barracks, St James, the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, the Arima Municipal Stadium and the Hasely Crawford Stadium.