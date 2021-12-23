ASCENSION’S PLEA

AFTER failing to get the nod from Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh a month ago, Ascension Football tournament director Kieron Edwards has now directly written to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley seeking to hold a tournament among fully-vaccinated local footballers in 2022.
Tournament director and Eastern Football Association (EFA) president Edwards first wrote Deyalsingh in the first week of November, after local horse racing was given the nod to resume.
Deyalsingh replied: “I have received your request for an exemption, pursuant to the regulations, to commence the Ascension Football Tournament of Trinidad and Tobago and as further delineated in your letter.
“Due to the community spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, I am unable to authorise the conduct of the said tournament, at this time. Notwithstanding, due consideration may be given to your request in the future.”
There has been no competitive football played in Trinidad and Tobago since March 2020, at the onset of the Covid-19 global pandemic which has resulted in 5.38 million deaths worldwide and over 2,662 local casualties to date. However, with recent indications by Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe of her Ministry’s desire to have some degree of contact sport activity among vaccinated players and fans in 2022, Ascension has now indicated to Prime Minister Rowley that they are ready to go with a tournament among vaccinated footballers and staff. It is proposed that the tournament be played at a single venue, the La Horquetta Recreation Ground mini stadium. Edwards’ correspondence to Rowley was sent on December 21, 2021.
“We wish to inform you that the Ascension Tournament of Trinidad and Tobago is prepared to commence, as such we are seeking your permission to proceed. Most notably we have already confirmed that all teams participating in the tournament have players and support staff fully vaccinated.”
Ascension Invitational, the only competition in T&T offering major cash prizes, debuted in 2019 with 24 clubs competing in two divisions across Trinidad, chasing a combined TT$650,000 in prize money. The onset of Covid-19 caused the postponement of the 2020 competition which was supposed to offer TT$494,000 in prizes and cater for as many as 92 clubs over several divisions. Ascension 2022 is expected to include ten top-flight teams including Defence Force, the defending Ascension Invitation and T&T Pro League champions.
Ascension organisers proposed to have a special Covid team assembled to handle virus-related matters and that only fully vaccinated footballers, staff, spectators and others will be allowed to enter the premises.
“The tournament will adhere to all Covid-19 protocols and follow strict Covid-19 guidelines before we proceed,” Edwards said via correspondence.
Edwards also outlined the tournament’s role in reducing crime levels within depressed communities. He also highlighted that the Ascension Tournament of Trinidad and Tobago will be broadcast live on SportsMax, a regional television network and streamed on the Internet. He ended by thanking Rowley for his consideration.
“I would like to thank you for your kind co-operation and consideration in this matter and I look forward to executing a successful tournament,” he said.