ORGANISERS of the Ascension football competition have applied to the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s normalisation committee (NC) for permission to operate an Ascension Caribbean Cup Tournament.
The competition will comprise six teams; the top three teams from the Ascension Tournament of Trinidad and Tobago 2022 (most likely Defence Force, Police FC and Rangers), as well as the top clubs from Jamaica, Barbados and Grenada. The tournament is scheduled to run over a period of eight days, commencing on Friday October 21, 2022.
The budgeted cost of the tournament is $2.6 million, with the winner earning US$20,000, the second-placed team US$10,000 and US$5,000 going to the third-place finisher.
Terminix La Horquetta Rangers managing director Richard Ferguson has written normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad seeking permission to stage the tournament.
To this end, Ferguson cited his organisation’s staging of the Ascension tournament.
“Kindly note that we ran a very successful Ascension Tournament for the period Friday 25th March, 2022, to Sunday 31st July, 2022, which was broadcast live on SportsMax, local television, viewed regionally, internationally, and live streamed worldwide via our website,” Ferguson’s communication stated.
Participating teams are not required to pay any registration fees to play in the tournament and organisers will also pay air travel and accommodation for the clubs from Jamaica, Barbados and Grenada.
The tournament will have television production of five match-days and is tabbed to be telecast on Sportsmax, TV6, CNC3 and streamed on the internet.
“This Tournament will not replace, restrict or substitute any sanctioned and existing leagues under the TTFA or any CONCACAF tournament,” Ferguson added.