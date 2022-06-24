Asher-Smith, Johnson-Thompson set for Birmingham

Dina Asher-Smith

FLASHBACK: Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, centre, Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou, right, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye, compete in the Women’s 100m, during the Diamond League Anniversary Games at The Stadium, in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, July 23, 2016.

Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson will lead Team England’s athletics medal hopes at the Commonwealth Games, which start next month in Birmingham.

Heptathlon champion Johnson-Thompson will defend the crown she won at the Gold Coast in 2018. The 29-year-old — who will also aim to retain her world title in Eugene next month — recovered from a ruptured Achilles to make last year’s Olympics, only for a calf injury to force her out of the heptathlon.

World 200m champion Asher-Smith will run in the 100m and 4x100m aiming to improve on the 100m individual bronze she won four years ago, having also claimed gold in the relay. They were both expected to be included and Team England have now confirmed their athletics squad.

Also, Daryll Neita, who reached the Olympic 100m final, will compete in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘DJW’ PASSES

‘DJW’ PASSES

LOVE him or not, David John-Williams will always be remembered as the president to finally get the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) a home.

The former TTFA president (2015-19) died early yesterday. He was the founder and president of the W Connection Football Club who possessed a genuine passion and dedication for the growth of the sport.

John-Williams loved culture and thought himself to be a good disc jockey (DJ) as he sometimes deejayed at his W Connection’s team matches-- where he dusted off the foreign and local classics.

‘Soca’ fighters

‘Soca’ fighters

ANGUS EVE has labelled T&T’s men’s Under-20 footballers as fighters, even if conditions have not always been in their favour or the calibre of play produced by them being of pristine level.

Eve hopes to see some of the fight again when the young Soca Warriors face familiar rivals Costa Rica today in the round of 16 at the 2022 CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship, being played in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The teams meet at THE Estadio Yankel Rosenthal, San Pedro Sula, from 2 p.m.

‘A visionary, pioneer’

‘A visionary, pioneer’

A passionate visionary and a pioneer.

That is how former Trinidad and Tobago Football Association president William Wallace and former Minister of Sport Brent Sancho described the late David John-Williams, who passed away yesterday.

John-Williams took over the TTFA presidency from Raymond Tim Kee (deceased) in November 2015 and served in as the head of the organisation until November 2019 when Wallace took the reins.

Blue Devils tame Giants, clinch T10 Blast title

At one stage this season, the Scorpions/Titans Blue Devils looked to be out of contention for the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast title but they showed up when it mattered, defying the odds to be crowned champions of the second edition of the tournament.

After five matches in the group stage, the Blue Devils were in last place with three losses and two wash outs. From there, they won three of their last five games to sneak into the play-offs where they upset top team Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in Thursday’s semi-final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Asher-Smith, Johnson-Thompson set for Birmingham

Asher-Smith, Johnson-Thompson set for Birmingham

Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson will lead Team England’s athletics medal hopes at the Commonwealth Games, which start next month in Birmingham.

Heptathlon champion Johnson-Thompson will defend the crown she won at the Gold Coast in 2018. The 29-year-old — who will also aim to retain her world title in Eugene next month — recovered from a ruptured Achilles to make last year’s Olympics, only for a calf injury to force her out of the heptathlon.

Elcock opens 100 title bid at National Champs

Elcock opens 100 title bid at National Champs

“Trinidad and Tobago’s Fastest Man” title will be decided at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, tomorrow —day two of the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships.

All contenders for the crown will be on show at the same venue from five o’clock this afternoon in the men’s 100 metres preliminaries.