Asher-Smith, Johnson-Thompson set for Birmingham

Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson will lead Team England’s athletics medal hopes at the Commonwealth Games, which start next month in Birmingham.
Heptathlon champion Johnson-Thompson will defend the crown she won at the Gold Coast in 2018. The 29-year-old — who will also aim to retain her world title in Eugene next month — recovered from a ruptured Achilles to make last year’s Olympics, only for a calf injury to force her out of the heptathlon.
World 200m champion Asher-Smith will run in the 100m and 4x100m aiming to improve on the 100m individual bronze she won four years ago, having also claimed gold in the relay. They were both expected to be included and Team England have now confirmed their athletics squad.
Also, Daryll Neita, who reached the Olympic 100m final, will compete in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.