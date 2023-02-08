Mainly through the shooting of Kaliyah Cooper, Police inflicted a first defeat of the season on Metal Industries Company (MIC) to draw within one point of the leaders in the Alternative Division of the COURTS All Sectors Netball League (ASNL), with one round to go. At the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena Tuesday, the policewomen stopped MIC 22-19 in a match they controlled from the first to the fourth quarter, which ended tied at five goals apiece.
Goal shoot Cooper did virtually all the scoring for Police, getting 21 of the 22 goals from 34 attempts. Mariah Harridan got the other item.
As it stands, MIC have 12 points, while Police have 11.
In the final round of games today, MIC take on the University of the Southern Caribbean, who held Police to a 17-17 draw earlier in the second round. Following that game, Police will play TT Post knowing whether or not they still have a chance of snatching the title.
In the other Alternative match on Tuesday, UWI beat TT Post 27-15, with goal shoot Chrise Williams making 14 of her 22 attempts and goal attack Natalia Creese shooting 13 of 26.
In the Retro, Defence Force wrapped up the title when they disposed of Marvellites 31-19. Goal shoot Anastascia Wilson led the scoring with 22 goals from 25 attempts.
Today, second-placed Police complete their programme against Jabloteh.