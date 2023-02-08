Giselle Moore

ABOUT TO DELIVER: TT Post goal attack Giselle Moore, left, gets off an attempt as she is challenged by University of Trinidad and Tobago defender Nicolette Pereira during this Championship Y match at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua, Saturday. The teams drew 35-35. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Mainly through the shooting of Kaliyah Cooper, Police inflicted a first defeat of the season on Metal Industries Company (MIC) to draw within one point of the leaders in the Alternative Division of the COURTS All Sectors Netball League (ASNL), with one round to go. At the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena Tuesday, the policewomen stopped MIC 22-19 in a match they controlled from the first to the fourth quarter, which ended tied at five goals apiece.

Goal shoot Cooper did virtually all the scoring for Police, getting 21 of the 22 goals from 34 attempts. Mariah Harridan got the other item.

As it stands, MIC have 12 points, while Police have 11.

In the final round of games today, MIC take on the University of the Southern Caribbean, who held Police to a 17-17 draw earlier in the second round. Following that game, Police will play TT Post knowing whether or not they still have a chance of snatching the title.

In the other Alternative match on Tuesday, UWI beat TT Post 27-15, with goal shoot Chrise Williams making 14 of her 22 attempts and goal attack Natalia Creese shooting 13 of 26.

In the Retro, Defence Force wrapped up the title when they disposed of Marvellites 31-19. Goal shoot Anastascia Wilson led the scoring with 22 goals from 25 attempts.

Today, second-placed Police complete their programme against Jabloteh.

The membership of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association have another big decision to make on Saturday. It concerns whether or not to rescind the motion carried at the last Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 10, to hold presidential elections on March 18.

Fatima beat Naps in SSCL Premiership

Zachary Siewah scored an unbeaten 90 and grabbed four wickets for Fatima College as they handed Naparima College their first defeat of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership season.

Naps, who won their first two matches of the season, batted first yesterday and were dismissed for 201.

Crucial win for Cassie

LEON CASSIE won a crucial battle of former national junior stars when the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament served off Monday night at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Russell’s 16-ball blitz seals win for Victorians

Russell’s 16-ball blitz seals win for Victorians

An explosive 30 not out from Andre Russell catapulted Comilla Victorians to a crucial five-wicket win against Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League, yesterday.

Russell struck two fours and three sixes in his 16-ball blitzkrieg, and Victorians successfully chased a modest 122 for victory after they laboured early in their innings on a slow, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium pitch.

Red Force seek improved performance

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players showed a lot of fight to earn a draw against the Windward Islands Volcanoes last week.

However, coach David Furlonge wants them to build on that performance and push a little bit harder this week as they chase an outright win against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, in their second-round match of the West Indies Championship, bowling off today at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

East take on North East in Group A clash today

East take on North East in Group A clash today

First round Group A winners East and North East will clash in the second round of the Scotiabank NexGen Under-15 Tournament today as both teams look to secure their place in the tournament semi-finals.

East whipped Tobago by 243 runs in the opening round of matches last week with spinner Yasir Deen taking a beaver-trick to lead his team to victory.