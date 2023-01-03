The 2023 edition of the Courts All Sectors Netball League (ASNL) gets going on Saturday at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.
The action begins from 3 p.m. and will include a march past and opening day knockout competitions in the Premiership, Championship and Alternative Divisions.
Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe, the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee, Diane Henderson, president of Americas Netball, Dr Bridget Adams, and president of the Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association, Sherry Ann Blackburn, are expected to take the salute at the march past.
This season, the first since 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, will see 23 teams competing in the competitions.
The Premiership teams include Defence Force, Fire, Police and the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).
Bermudez United, Defence Force, Fire Service, Fire Youth Club, Police, San Juan Jabloteh, MIC Tigers, TT Post, UTC Sparks, and UTT will play in the Championship Division
In the Alternative Division, MIC Tigers, Police, TT Post, USC (The University of the Southern Caribbean), and UWI (The University of the West Indies) will compete, while the Retro Division will include Defence Force, Marvellites, San Juan Jabloteh, and Police.
One team missing this year will be Club TSTT, who have participated in the League from its inception. An All Sectors release stated yesterday that TSTT had “officially retired from the League due to circumstances beyond the team’s management control”.
While TSTT will be missing, the League will include male players in the Fast Five tournament and the COURTS Open Knock Out. A maximum of two male players will be allowed on court at any time for the COURTS Open, and one for the Fast Five. In addition to the Fast Five, the league and knockout competitions, teams will also play for the Jean Pierre Challenge trophy and the Steve Sarjeant Challenge trophy.