AT A CANTER

Opener Johnson Charles struck a robust half-century in only his second One-Day International in seven years as West Indies clinched a series win with an uncomplicated 78-run victory over United Arab Emirates, yesterday.

A late inclusion in the squad as a replacement for Devon Thomas, the 34-year-old lashed 63 off just 47 deliveries in a Man-of-the-Match effort as West Indies were dismissed for 306 in the final over at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Crucially, he put on 129 for the first wicket with Brandon King who top-scored with 64 from 70 balls, while Odean Smith (37), Keacy Carty (32) and Kavem Hodge (26) all chipped in.

In reply, UAE were limited to 228 for seven off their 50 overs with teenager Ali Naseer getting his second straight fifty with 57 from 53 deliveries and Basil Hameed, 49 from 84 balls.

Vriitya Aravind got 36 and Aayan Afzal Khan, 25, but the innings lacked the impetus needed to seriously challenge the required run rate of 6.18, as left-arm spinner Kavem Hodge (2-46) and off-spinner Roston Chase (2-49) struck key blows.

West Indies now lead the three-match series 2-0, with the final ODI scheduled for the same venue tomorrow.

Opting to bat first, West Indies were powered early on by Charles and Johnson who dominated, the visitors gathering 84 from the first 10 overs.

Charles lashed eight fours and three sixes while King notched four fours and four sixes, the pair bringing up the century stand in the 13th over.

However, Charles perished at the end of the 17th over holing out in the deep and King followed with at the start of the 22nd over, taken on the ropes at long on through smart work by Basil Hameed.

With the partnership broken, the innings declined somewhat as West Indies found difficulty stringing together partnerships.

In fact, the next best stand was 43 for the sixth wicket between Hodge (26) and captain Shai Hope (23), as seamer Zahoor Khan claimed three for 44 to halt some of West Indies’ momentum.

Smith arrived at number nine to lash three fours and a six in a 24-ball cameo as West Indies gathered 60 runs from the last 10 overs.

UAE were set back early when they once again lost openers Muhammad Waseem (6) and Aryansh Sharma (20) cheaply, and wickets continued to tumble to leave the hosts tottering on 95 for five in the 24th over.

Any hopes West Indies of a quick end to the contest were then dashed, however, as Naseer and Hameed put on 80 for the sixth wicket to frustrate the visitors.

The 19-year-old Naseer, who made his debut last Sunday, struck half-dozen fours and three sixes while Hameed belted a single four and three sixes.

Chase broke the stand when he got Hameed to hole out to mid-wicket at the end of the 43rd over, the dismissal signalling the end of UAE’s resistance.

Justin Pamphille will captain North and Reyard Jerome will lead South in today’s Price Club Supermarket sponsored North/South Classic which bowls off at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 10.30 a.m.

The 'Classic' will afford Trinidad and Tobago's leading Under-13 cricketers a final opportunity to address the national selectors.

CLAUDE NOEL will be buried on Saturday. The funeral for the former boxing world champion will be held at Allen’s Funeral Home, Arima, from 3.30 p.m. Noel, 74, passed on May 21.

Noel became the country’s first world titleholder when he outpointed Mexican Rodolfo “El Gato” Gonzalez (19-0, 16 knockouts) over 15 rounds in Atlantic City, USA, scoring a unanimous points decision for the vacant WBA lightweight championship.

Jim Hines dies at 76

American double Olympic champion Jim Hines, who became the first man to run the 100 metres in less than 10 seconds in 1968, has died at the age of 76, World Athletics said on Monday.

Hines won gold in the 100 metres at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, clocking 9.95 seconds to set a world record, which lasted 15 years until Calvin Smith ran 9.93.

AC PoS or Defence Force

THE INAUGURAL 2023 season of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) Tier I competition will likely be decided between leaders AC Port of Spain and second-placed Defence Force, with current third Tiger Tanks Club Sando having an outside chance.

CONCACAF Champions Cup makes return

CONCACAF Champions Cup makes return

THE CONCACAF Champions Cup, the competition twice won by Trinidad and Tobago’s Defence Force, is back as the new flagship men’s continental club competition in the Caribbean, North & Central American (CONCACAF) region.

Defence Force were Champions Cup winners in 1978 and 1985 and were also three-time runners-up, while Police FC were 1991 runners-up to Puebla of Mexico. Having won the 1985 CONCACAF title, Defence Force faced Copa Libertadores champions Argentinos Juniors.