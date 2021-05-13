AFTER a 13-year journey and on his fourth try, top middleweight amateur boxer Aaron Prince has finally qualified for the Olympic Games.
Chaguanas boxer Prince, 35, joins a rare group, becoming just the fourth Trinidad and Tobago boxer to qualify for the Olympics, joining Kurt Sinette, USA-born Carlos Suarez and Rio 2016 qualifier Nigel Paul.
Following a release of the IOC qualification quota on Wednesday, Prince was confirmed to have booked a spot to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, to be staged in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The pandemic prevented qualifiers taking place across the world, resulting in the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) selection for Tokyo via a quota system based on world rankings. Another local boxer Nigel Paul did not get in immediately, but still expects to be confirmed when the next round of qualifiers are announced on June 11.
Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) Tokyo 2020 chef de mission Lovie Santana confirmed to the Trinidad Express, the news of Prince’s qualification for the Olympics.
“Despite the challenges, boxer Aaron Prince qualified to compete on the big stage at the Olympics. We admire the determination and focus and look forward to Aaron’s performance at the Games. We encourage our athletes to stay strong, focus and safe,” she said.
Prince had always been one of T&T’s top amateurs, and has come close but missed prior Olympic qualification opportunities.
Prince could not be reached by the Express yesterday. However national coach Reynold Cox was elated for the boxer. Qualification was also a bit of a surprise with Prince only ranked seventh among the middleweights prior to the announcement.
“There were three boxers that came out of the division in the region and that made Aaron Prince go to a fourth rank and that gave him a qualifying spot,” Cox said.
Further explaining Cox added: “They either went up to a higher (weight) division or they turned professional.”
National coach Cox felt qualification was fitting reward for Prince who had foregone turning professional to pursue his Olympic dream.
“It’s every boxer’s dream to go to the Olympic Games and this is Prince’s fourth try in trying to qualify for the Olympic Games,” said Cox.
“He started way back in 2008. In 2016 he was just one bout away from qualifying for Rio and then this time and getting in (via) a quota spot is great. This qualifying is justified based on his past performance because he has been performing very well.”
Cox further added that Prince had been training hard for the past two years and was in great form.
“He narrowly missed a medal at the Pan Am Games when he got injured. He got injured in his quarter-final bout (and) was ahead on all the cards when he got injured but was only able to finish the fight. Then he came back here in the Caribbean Championship, National Championship, he won gold in both events, so he has been performing really well.
Cox also explained why super-heavyweight Paul had not yet secured an Olympic qualifying spot despite being fifth-ranked in the Americas region, where the top-three automatically qualify for the Olympics.
“With Nigel Paul, he is still in contention but in terms of the first round of quota spots he is not in that. So we have to wait a ‘lil while before we could get confirmation of his participation in the Olympics.”