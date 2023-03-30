Athanaze credits Lara for improvement against spin

Dominican batter Alick Athanaze pointed to his conversations with batting legend and West Indies performance mentor Brian Lara as the key to his improved performances with the bat, especially against spin bowling this season.
Athanaze, who was called up for the recent red-ball Test tour of South Africa, returned to the Windward Islands Hurricanes side for the second half of the West Indies Championship and scored 81 and 97 against the Jamaica Scorpions and 128 and 38 against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.
He also scored 59 against Barbados Pride in their first innings of the ongoing final round match at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.
Speaking about his call-up to the senior West Indies side, the former West Indies Under-19 player said: “It was a very good experience”.
“I got a chance to sit in the dressing room with some international players and I got a chance to sit and have some chats with some past players, especially Lara,” he told the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados, Tuesday.
Of his interactions with Lara, Athanaze said: “I think that is one of the things that help me a lot in playing spin. Just the way he explains everything...he was always one step ahead of the bowler and I think that is why he was so dominant,” the 24-year-old Volcanoes captain continued.
“That really helped me in dominating spin in this first-class season and I think that kind-of contributed to how I play spin now. If you look at the first two games, I scored runs but I scored pretty slow. This second half of the tournament I scored most of my runs against spin very quickly, not hitting the ball hard or in the air but just being one step ahead of the bowler,” he added.
“When we spoke, 95 per cent of the times he was right. I was amazed that he wasn’t even bowling and the things he told me about how the bowler thinks. I wouldn’t say it made thing easy but it made things clearer at the wicket,” the left-handed Athanaze concluded.