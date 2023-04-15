PANELLISTS at the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee’s (TTOC) 8th Sport Industry TT Conference urged athletes and sports personnel to be focused on their communication strategies and to be daring and bold in their utilisation of modern technology.
This year’s conference, entitled “Techno Savvy Communications —A Critical Success Factor in the Modern Sport Industry” and moderated by media and communications consultant Nicole Duke-Westfield, brought together experts to explore the topic.
Feature speaker and former Minister of Agriculture and Government Senator, Clarence Rambharat, emphasised the critical importance of ethics and privacy concerns for small states in the Caribbean for sporting enthusiasts and persons involved in the sports industry.
Rambharat, a qualified attorney currently based in Vancouver, Canada, also touched on the significance of the branding of athletes and national sporting organisations, adding it was crucial to maintain a strong online presence and safeguard the commercial brand produced.
In his address on the topic of “Technology pitfalls in the business of sport”, Rambharat also warned of the proliferation of betting and gambling companies, which had managed to penetrate large brands in the English Premier League and other sporting disciplines.
“Gambling is the new tobacco in sport,” stated Rambharat. “So we must be aware of the influence of betting firms in sponsorship and the dangers they pose.”
“In my view we are working the benefits side of technology and more attention should be placed on prepping our athletes for the ‘dark side’ of the tech,” Rambharat told a participant in the question and answer chat. “I say this because even what appears to be a positive side of tech-- images, video content, streaming, sharing—can have serious pitfalls if the content is not curated from the creation stage,” he cautioned.
Rambharat had also joined a panel that included Jamie Alter— international sports journalist, author, anchor, chat show host, actor and YouTuber; Brevard Nelson —co-founder and director of Caribbean Ideas Ltd and managing director of Synapse; and Denis Taye Allen—veteran journalist, digital content creator, digital transformer.
They tackled the topic of “Techno Savvy Communications—What is it and why is it a strategic priority?”
In the second panel, the discussion centred on the role of E-sports, Web 3, the Meta verse and AI (artificial intelligence) in the modern day sporting landscape.
Stacy Smith-Henderson, a leader in the Global Technology and Telecommunications Industry; Racquel Moses—UNFCCC Global Ambassador and CEO of The Caribbean Climate Smart Accelerator; and Ansen Sligar—vice president, Virgin Islands Olympic Committee, all took a stab at the issue.
Sligar underlined the importance of engaging the very popular E-sports audience, adding the use of AI could assist coaches in performance analysis of and their training of athletes, if they know what prompts to input into the technology.
Ligar said there was also benefits to the technology where it could eradicate costly travel and accommodations by providing a virtual area for workshop and training, also providing an avenue to coaches to compare their athletes to international standards without the need for travel.
Moses advocated for the early adoption and preparation of National Sporting Organisations (NSOs) and athletes for the emerging technologies, and urged consistent, habit-developing action plans. “Be consistent, be bold… and be brave,” she urged.