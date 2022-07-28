Aubrey, Jomal clash in CONCACAF League

Trinidad and Tobago footballers, defender Aubrey David and midfielder Jomal Williams, both started an gave prominent performances for their new teams as Costa Rica’s Alajuelense and CD Aguila of El Salvador played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the 2022 Scotiabank CONCACAF League preliminary round on Tuesday night at the Estadio Juan Francisco Barraza in San Miguel, El Salvador.
The competition is open to clubs in Central America and the Caribbean and offers a direct route to the CONCACAF Champions League. The teams meet again in the second-leg on August 2. Defending Costa Rican and CONCACAF League champions Alajuelense got a late header from Brayan Felix to earn a valuable away draw.
An electric atmosphere and a packed stadium greeted the two teams. It led to some open play in the opening minutes. Having joined Alajuelense just a couple of weeks ago, after four seasons with Costa Ricans giants Saprissa, David was prominent in the attack, operating almost as a striker at times.
David might have thought he had the opening goal in the 19th minute when he put a powerful back-post header on goal, only to see Aguila goalkeeper Benji Villalobos produce a fine save.
David also swung in a cross which was put into the net, but his teammate was adjudged to have fouled his marker before scoring. Like David, T&T midfielder Williams also recently changed clubs, joining from CD Firpo on July 1.
Having never beaten the Costa Ricans, Aguila were well prepared having earlier played a club series in the USA where they took on MLS clubs. Aguila gave as good as they got and Alajuelense goalkeeper Leonel Moreira was a solid last line of defence when Williams broke through at right post, the keeper getting his body in the way of the Trinidadian’s goal-bound shot.
But there was nothing Moreira could do to prevent Luis Acuna from scoring the game’s first goal. A giveaway deep in the Alajuelense half fell right to Acuna, who curled in a left-footed shot past Moreira to make it a 1-0 lead for the home side.
Current leaders of the Costa Rica Premier Division, Alajuelense searched for an equaliser and they were eventually rewarded in the 85th minute when Carlos Mora fired in a cross from the right flank that met the diving forehead of Felix, who redirected a header to complete the 1-1 scoreline.