Auguste impresses

Akeem Auguste made the most of excellent batting conditions to record a sparkling century as the West Indies Rising Stars Under-19s high performance Camp continued on Sunday.
The tall right-hander played a captain’s knock of 104 to lead his team to 270 all out. They then bowled out the team led by Giovonte Depeiza for 227 to win by 43 runs at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
Auguste looked in full control from the moment he stepped to the crease. He came in with two wickets down for 30 runs in the seventh over. He went on the attack and made his century off just 81 balls, which included six fours and six sixes. He shared a fourth wicket stand of 74 in nine overs with Rivaldo Clarke, who made 22 off 23 balls. After Clarke departed, Auguste added a further 76 in 11 overs with Justin Beckford, who scored 29 off 39 balls.
The second half of the match was dominated by Onaje Amory, who took four for 47 off 10 overs. The tall off-spinner continued to show great control and skill as he made it difficult for the batsmen to score freely.
He broke the opening stand of 81 between Shaq Parris (21) and Anderson Armudan (59), when he had Parris caught at cover by Beckford.
Armudan, the powerful opener, again played a wide range of shots and his top score came off 49 balls with nine fours and a six. Teddy Bishop looked in good touch with 38 off 49 balls, before he was run out by Amory, while Trinidad and Tobago’s Kyle Kissoondath made 36 off 41 balls, before he was bowled by Amory.
The high performance camp is part of the preparation for the ICC Under-19 World Cup to be played in the West Indies from January 4 to February 3, 2022.
The WI Under-19s are also getting ready for a tour of England that will feature six Youth One-Day Internationals from September 4-17 this year.