Devin Augustine

SPRINT DOUBLE: Devin Augustine

Devin Augustine opened his 2023 outdoor campaign in style at the Longhorn Invitational in Texas, USA, two weekends ago. The University of Minnesota sprinter captured the Men’s sprint double with two impressive runs.

Augustine stopped the clock at a personal best 10.26 seconds to win the 100 metres dash. Another Trinidad and Tobago/Minnesota athlete, Carlon Hosten finished second in 10.28 — a new personal record (PR). Kion Benjamin, who also represents T&T and Minnesota, was fourth in 10.28.

Augustine clocked a wind-aided 20.60 seconds to get home first in the 200m. Benjamin won the 200m “B” race in a windy 20.70. Yet another T&T/Minnesota athlete, Jaydon Antoine finished sixth in the Men’s long jump with a 7.18 metres leap and fourth in the 100m “B” race in a windy 10.51.

At the Trinity Invitational, in Texas, Talena Murray struck gold in the Women’s javelin. The Angelo State University senior landed the spear 42.98 metres.

In Florida, Troy Llanos finished second in his section and seventh overall in the Tampa Spartans Classic men’s 800m event. The University of South Florida freshman returned a time of one minute, 55.97 seconds.

Last weekend, at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Indoor Championships in New Mexico, Minnesota junior Akilah Lewis was 14th overall in the Women’s 60m dash in 7.26 seconds.

Minnesota finished 18th in the women’s team competition with 11 points. The University of Arkansas earned 64 points to emerge as women’s champions. Arkansas also won the men’s team title with 63 points.

At the New Balance Nationals Indoor High School Championships, in Massachusetts, IMG Elite’s Dylan Woodruffe finished 19th overall in the Boys’ 200m in 21.75 seconds.

Red Force fall short

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force lost wickets in batches yesterday as they conceded a 164-run first innings deficit against the Guyana Harpy Eagles on the second day of their West Indies Four-Day Championship match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Chung, Asgarali out CAC qualifier

FORMER national champions Rheann Chung and Khaleel Asgarali have withdrawn from the qualifying table tennis event for the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games.

The Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association was unable to provide funding for the squad, and the overseas-based players could not afford to travel to Guyana for the three-day competition, which gets going today.

Dookie closes in on Tranquil Triple

JORDANE DOOKIE is now just one victory away from completing a Triple Crown in the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.

The 15-year-old advanced to the women’s singles final yesterday with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph over Cameron Wong, the player who had helped her win her first title in the tournament – the doubles crown last week Friday.

Blake sizzles in Tacarigua

NEKEISHA BLAKE was in sensational form again when the National Badminton Championship continued Wednesday night at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

After dropping less than ten points in each game in the first round the night before, the six-time champion, who withdrew from the first tournament in three years last month because of problems with equipment and was unseeded as a result, hammered second-seeded Amara Urquhart 21-16, 21-7 to advance to last night’s semi-finals.

T&T’s Joseph for Emerging Players camp

Teenagers Trishan Holder, Zaida James, and Djenaba Joseph are among 15 players that Cricket West Indies have invited for a West Indies Women’s Emerging Players high-performance camp from March 16 to 30 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG).

Browne, Paul miss out on keirin medals at Nations Cup

TTO’s elite sprinter Nicholas Paul exited at the quarter-final stage of the Men’s keirin on day three of the UCI Nations Cup cycling series in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.

His countryman Kwesi Browne departed even earlier at the first round repechage stage.