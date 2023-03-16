Devin Augustine opened his 2023 outdoor campaign in style at the Longhorn Invitational in Texas, USA, two weekends ago. The University of Minnesota sprinter captured the Men’s sprint double with two impressive runs.
Augustine stopped the clock at a personal best 10.26 seconds to win the 100 metres dash. Another Trinidad and Tobago/Minnesota athlete, Carlon Hosten finished second in 10.28 — a new personal record (PR). Kion Benjamin, who also represents T&T and Minnesota, was fourth in 10.28.
Augustine clocked a wind-aided 20.60 seconds to get home first in the 200m. Benjamin won the 200m “B” race in a windy 20.70. Yet another T&T/Minnesota athlete, Jaydon Antoine finished sixth in the Men’s long jump with a 7.18 metres leap and fourth in the 100m “B” race in a windy 10.51.
At the Trinity Invitational, in Texas, Talena Murray struck gold in the Women’s javelin. The Angelo State University senior landed the spear 42.98 metres.
In Florida, Troy Llanos finished second in his section and seventh overall in the Tampa Spartans Classic men’s 800m event. The University of South Florida freshman returned a time of one minute, 55.97 seconds.
Last weekend, at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Indoor Championships in New Mexico, Minnesota junior Akilah Lewis was 14th overall in the Women’s 60m dash in 7.26 seconds.
Minnesota finished 18th in the women’s team competition with 11 points. The University of Arkansas earned 64 points to emerge as women’s champions. Arkansas also won the men’s team title with 63 points.
At the New Balance Nationals Indoor High School Championships, in Massachusetts, IMG Elite’s Dylan Woodruffe finished 19th overall in the Boys’ 200m in 21.75 seconds.