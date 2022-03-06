Auras and myths

Such is the degree of Shane Warne’s larger-than-life aura beyond standard cricketing celebrity status that his sudden death on Friday has overshadowed everything else happening in and around the game.
Even the passing of a compatriot of earlier vintage, wicketkeeper-batsman Rod Marsh, is suffering for the attention that his considerable achievements deserve as a critical component of an outstanding Australian team of the 1970s.
And even before the news came through about the flamboyant former leg-spinner’s succumbing to an apparent heart attack while holidaying in Thailand, it appears recognition of the demise of two former West Indies Test players—Jamaica opening batsman Easton McMorris and the much more celebrated Trinidad and Tobago mystery spinner Sonny Ramadhin—had so quickly dissipated that it didn’t occur to anyone around the West Indies women’s team that they should have worn black armbands ahead of the World Cup opener against hosts New Zealand, also on Friday.
Such an outstanding three-run win over one of the tournament favourites, coming as it did with Deandra Dottin snatching the ball and taking responsibility for the final over with only six runs needed—“Give me the ball. I will take the blame,” is her reported comment—is worthy of considerable celebration and assessment, taking into account Hayley Matthews’ excellent hundred, useful partnerships leading to a competitive total of 259, off-spinner Anisa Mohammed’s elevation to the rarefied 300-wicket plateau in the international women’s game and even a rash of dropped catches.
So now they go into the second match tomorrow night against England, who lost their high-scoring opening encounter to Australia, with an elevated level of expectation, not only for their chances against the title-holders but also to finish in the top four of the eight-team round-robin format and advance to the semi-finals. But it’s early days yet.
To top it off, another series in the 94 years of men’s Test duels between the West Indies and England gets underway tomorrow morning at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua where the home side, notwithstanding their struggles against almost everyone else over the past two decades-plus, will be looking to extend home dominance over a visiting side reeling so badly from another Ashes hammering in Australia that they opted to drop their two most successful bowlers ever—Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad—for this Caribbean campaign.
If nothing else on day one, let’s hope there is some recognition of the passing of Ramadhin and McMorris, because you know a lot of the talk as play progresses will be Warne this, Warne that and Warne the other.
Understandable because of the bare facts of his outstanding success as a leg-spinner, but even moreso because of his personality, his shenanigans within and beyond the game, and an insistent, domineering personality who hardly ever took a backward step or hardly ever appeared willing to acknowledge an error, whether on the field of play or behind the commentator’s mic.
Look, to cut a long story short: I don’t believe in eulogising because it takes praise to an unreasonable level and offers an opportunity for those perpetuating an unbalanced narrative to toss in additional perspectives which cannot stand up to scrutiny.
Take this observation by senior English cricket writer Scyld Berry in The Telegraph newspaper of London on Friday:
“Warne soon returned to England in 1993 to bowl the Ball of the Century in the first Test of that Ashes series at Old Trafford. His other major rival for the title the Best Spinner Ever, Bill O’Reilly, who sustained Australia in the 1930’s, never surely mustered such powers of spin as Warne did for that inaugural legbreak.”
I leave you to detect the broad assumptions, although the capitalisation of certain references helps. And while you’re digesting that, how about another Berry quote:
“Only Sachin Tendulkar can claim to have mastered Warne. In 2000/01 in India, Warne took only ten wickets at 50 runs each in the three-Test series... Nobody else was so skilled.”
So obviously Brian Lara versus Warne and Australia in the Caribbean in 1999 never happened. And people still want to believe that the subtle and overt perpetuation of white supremacy in the 21st century is a figment of insecure brown and black people’s imagination?
After stating on “Sportsmax” on Friday evening that Warne’s stature, to take nothing away from his cricketing excellence, was aided by his being Australian and white, one of my family members asked if I needed to say that of someone who had just died.
Chastened by that (surprisingly) polite admonition, I paused to consider whether my perspective was more counter-racist mean-spiritedness than fair comment. Then I realised this is exactly what an overarching narrative does in prompting your own second-guessing of an honest perspective.
If holding to that view therefore means being classified as mean-spirited, so be it.