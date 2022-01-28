Australia booked their place in the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Super League semi-finals with a 119-run win over Pakistan yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground thanks to some fine top-order batting.
Half-centuries for Teague Wylie and Corey Miller, as well as 47 from Campbell Kellaway, helped Australia to 276 for seven from their 50 overs and that proved far too much for Pakistan in Antigua.
Barring a 50-run partnership for the third wicket, Pakistan were always behind in their chase and eventually crumbled to 157 all out with the wickets shared among the Australian bowlers.
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field, but soon regretted that decision as Kellaway and Wylie (71) put on 86 for the first wicket.
Kellaway was stumped off the bowling of Qasim Akram (3-40), but that just brought Miller to the crease and he accelerated the run-rate on his way to 64.
Their stand of 101 was brought to an end by Awais Ali, who had Wylie bowled, with Miller following soon after to leave Australia 203 for three with just under ten overs remaining. Skipper Cooper Connolly chipped in with 33 and William Salzmann cracked a quick-fire 25 off 14 balls to set a competitive target.
It soon became clear that it would be well beyond Pakistan, with Muhammad Shehzad and Haseebullah Khan both caught behind to leave their side 27 for two in the fifth over. Abdul Faseeh (28) and Irfan Khan (27) started to rebuild before the latter was bowled by Salzmann (3-37), and the wickets fell at regular intervals from then on.
Australia will now face today’s winner of the final Super League quarter-final between India and Bangladesh.
Kakuru fires Uganda past PNG
Cyrus Kakuru inspired Uganda to a 35-run victory over Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the Plate play-off semi-finals at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, in Diego Martin.
His 65 was the foundation of Uganda’s 123 all out in a low-scoring affair and Papua New Guinea never really got going in reply, slumping to 88 all out inside 20 overs.
Uganda looked in trouble at 20 for three after electing to bat first, but it was at that point that Kakuru joined his skipper Pascal Murungi.
The captain chipped in with 16, the only other man to make double figures and while John Kariko (5-19) caused chaos, Kakuru motored along to a half-century. He eventually fell caught and bowled to Kariko for 65 off 59 balls with 11 boundaries.
But the reply never really got going, Juma Miyagi (4-29) and Joseph Baguma (3-30) combining to tear through the top order and reduce PNG to 27 for six. There was no way back from there, despite 26 from Junior Morea as PNG fell well short in reply. Uganda will now take on Scotland in the play-off for 13th. Meanwhile, three UAE players and one India player have received positive PCR test results for Covid-19 through the official event testing programme. The players are currently self-isolating and are being monitored and cared for by the medical team.