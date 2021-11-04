Aussies reach Billie Jean semis

Australia earned a spot in the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup yesterday by winning both singles matches against Belarus.

The Aussies, who reached the final of the last edition of the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup, needed to win the best-of-three series to advance from Group B.

Ajla Tomljanovic rallied to defeat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to give Australia an unbeatable 2-0 lead. Storm Sanders beat Yuliya Hatouka 6-3, 6-3 in the opening singles match.

“I was happy I could come out today and the fact that I got the point makes me unbelievably happy,” Tomljanovic said.

For the 131st-ranked Sanders, it was her second win at the tournament. She also beat Belgium’s top player, 18th-ranked Elise Mertens, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-0 in her debut for Australia.

“Today, I definitely felt there was more pressure,” said Sanders, who didn’t face a break point. “For me, even if I was a little bit nervous, it was great to have the teammates on the side and they definitely helped with their support.”

The 12 teams in the finals were divided into four groups of three in a new competition format. Only the group winners advance to today’s semi-finals.

Last year’s edition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Not good enough

Not good enough

West Indies white ball skipper Kieron Pollard described his team’s 20-run loss against Sri Lanka which effectively knocked them out for the T20 World Cup yesterday as “heart-breaking” and that they simply have to accept it and move forward.

Solozano the answer?

Solozano the answer?

Trinidad and Tobago opening batsman Jeremy Solozano has earned his first call-up to the West Indies Test team for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka and Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector Roger Harper is hoping that the left-hander can be the answer to the Windies top order woes in the format.

Hetmyer, Pooran can’t stop WI exit

Hetmyer, Pooran can’t stop WI exit

Shimron Hetmyer’s career-best half-century proved an exercise in futility as a West Indies campaign that started in shame ended in sorrow, after the reigning champions suffered elimination from the Twenty20 World Cup with a 20-run defeat to Sri Lanka here yesterday.

Aussies reach Billie Jean semis

Australia earned a spot in the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup yesterday by winning both singles matches against Belarus.

The Aussies, who reached the final of the last edition of the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup, needed to win the best-of-three series to advance from Group B.

Beaten but satisfied

Beaten but satisfied

“It is really a fulfilling feeling.”

Those were the sentiments shared by Trinidad and Tobago super heavyweight boxer Nigel Paul after he had to settle for bronze at the 2021 International Boxing Association World Boxing Championships in Serbia, yesterday after losing his semi-final bout 4-1 against Mark Petrovsky of Russia.

HARD JOURNEY

HARD JOURNEY

NIGEL PAUL is not just fighting for himself but probably for the future of many upcoming box…