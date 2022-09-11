Aussies record 3-0 series sweep of Kiwis

Aaron Finch

ANOTHER FOR THE TROPHY CABINET: Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch (2nd left, front) holds the Chappell-Hadlee trophy after the hosts had swept neighbours New Zealand in the three-match ODI series.

NEW ZEALAND lost by 25 runs in the third and final ODI yesterday against Australia in Cairns.

In captain Aaron Finch’s final 50 overs match, Steve Smith starred scoring 105 runs—his 12th ODI century—to help his side overcome a sluggish start to post 267-5 after they were put into bat by the Kiwis.

New Zealand managed 242 all out in response, to give Finch the perfect send off despite only scoring five in his final match. The Aussies started poorly, as New Zealand reduced them to 16-2 in the sixth over.

But a 118 run partnership with Smith and Marnus Labuschagne (52) steadied the innings before Smith shared a quick fire 63 with Alex Carey to post a good score on a slow pitch.

New Zealand made a good start in their chase, but Smith took a low catch to send Devon Conway (21) back. Finn Allen’s quick 35 gave New Zealand some hope, but the Kiwis slumped to 112-5 when Kane Williamson was run out in the 28th over.

Jimmy Neesham (36), Glenn Phillips (47) and Mitchell Santner (30) made good cameos, but Mitchell Starc claim the last two wickets in successive deliveries to help Australia win the match.

The Aussies now turn their attention to T20s, with a three match series against India, two games against the West Indies and three more against England before the first warm-up game for the World Cup on October 17.

New Zealand will take part in a T20 tri-series on home soil against Pakistan and Bangladesh in October before their first warm-up match on October 17.

