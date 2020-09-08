Australia beat England in final T20

Australia maintained their place at the top of the world T20 rankings after surviving a middle-order collapse to beat England by five wickets in the third T20I at the Ageas Bowl, yesterday.
Needing 146 to win, the run-rate was never a problem, but Adil Rashid’s three-wicket burst got rid of Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith and left the tourists 100-5.
However, Mitch Marsh -- dropped twice by Dawid Malan off Rashid (3-21) -- made the most of his good fortune to score a valuable 39 not out and Ashton Agar made an unbeaten 16 to see Australia home with three balls to spare.
England win the series 2-1 but having rested Jos Buttler and left out captain Eoin Morgan after he dislocated his finger in the previous game, they missed the chance of a clean sweep that would have taken them to world No 1 as they stuttered to 145-6, with Jonny Bairstow making 55.
Moeen Ali led England in the absence of Morgan but Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and put the hosts in to bat.
Tom Banton moved up to open but was unable to give England the kind of rapid starts Buttler had managed in the past two games as he edged the returning Josh Hazlewood (1-23) behind for two.
The in-form Malan (21) was just beginning to warm to his task, only for a fine catch from Marcus Stoinis in the deep to send him packing and give Adam Zampa (2-34) his first wicket. His second came soon after as Sam Billings (4) gloved a reverse sweep and Finch took a sharp catch at slip.
Moeen (23) hit a lovely straight six of his own but fell to another good piece of fielding, this time from Steve Smith at deep midwicket — the former skipper catching the ball with his boot millimetres from the boundary cushion and throwing it up before getting safely inside to complete the catch.
England’s cause was helped by three successive, slightly fortunate boundaries for Joe Denly (29no) in the 18th over — all off the edge, two outside and one inside, as Kane Richardson deceived him with his slower deliveries. The Aussie bowler finished the innings off well though, removing Chris Jordan (4) in the last over, as England mustered just nine runs from the last two overs from Mitchell Starc (1-20) and Richardson (1-31).
The chase began with a bang as Matthew Wade, in for the rested David Warner, launched the last ball of Jofra Archer’s over high over deep backward square for a stunning six, making it 16 from the over. Wade (14) went a couple of overs later though, caught at mid-on off Mark Wood (1-38) after miscuing a pull shot as the ball skidded on to him.
The runs kept coming though through Finch and Stoinis as Australia finished the powerplay 33 ahead of where England had been at the same stage and it took a back-of-the-hand slower ball from Tom Curran (1-23) to break the stand, Stoinis (26) holing out to deep square leg.
The win gives Australia a boost going into the three-match ODI series at Emirates Old Trafford, starting Friday.
Summarised Scores:
England 145-6, 20 overs (J Bairstow 55, J Denly 29 no; A Zampa 2-34) vs Australia 146-5, 19.3 overs (A Finch 39, M Marsh 39 no, M Stoinis 26; Rashid 3-21) --Result: Australia won by 5 wickets.