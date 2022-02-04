Australia edge Afghans to secure third place

A fine all-round performance from Nivethan Radhakrishnan fired Australia to third place in the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup with a two-wicket win over Afghanistan, yesterday.
An ambidextrous spinner, Man-of-the-Match Radhakrishnan claimed three for 31 from ten superb overs to limit Afghanistan to 201 all out in the 50th over, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai carving out a brilliant 81 off 79 balls batting at number six. In reply, the Aussies got a top score of 66 off 96 balls from left-hander Radhakrishnan while opener Campbell Kellaway struck 51 from 82 balls.
Australia appeared en route to an uncomplicated victory at 193 for five after 45 overs before left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote (3-35) made two key late strikes to trigger a slide where three wickets fell for as many runs in 16 balls. However, with tension building, Josh Garner eased the pressure by driving to cover for a couple of the final over.
Opting to bat first earlier in the third place playoff at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Afghanistan slumped to 15 for two in the fourth over before being revived by a 70-run, third wicket stand between captain Suliman Safi (37) and opener Mohammad Ishaq (34).
They fell in the space of three deliveries in separate overs with no runs added but Ijaz, who belted five fours and five sixes, put on 31 for the sixth wicket with Bilal Ahmad (8) and 42 for the seventh with Noor Ahmad (10) to push the total pass the 200 mark.
Australia made a sound start to their run chase, Kellaway and Teague Wyllie (13) putting on 53 for the first wicket before Kellaway was joined by Radhakrishnan in a 60-run stand for the second wicket.
Radhakrishnan counted seven fours and added a further 41 for the fourth wicket with Isaac Higgins (11) but it was his dismissal, stumped off left-arm spinner Shahidullah Hasani (2-44) in the 42nd over, which created tension in the Aussie camp.
Today’s Under-19 WC Final (9 a.m. start)
England vs India @ Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 placings:
3 - Australia
4 - Afghanistan
5- Pakistan
6- Sri Lanka
7- South Africa
8 - Bangladesh
9 – United Arab Emirates
10 – Ireland
11 – West Indies
12 – Zimbabwe
13 – Uganda
14 – Scotland
15 – Canada
16 – PNG