Australian golfing great Jack Newton passes

Australian golfing great Jack Newton, who has died aged 72, is being hailed as a trailblazer and fearless competitor who leaves a lasting legacy on his sport. Newton, the 1979 Australian Open champion, died overnight due to “health complications”, his family said.

Newton’s Australian Open victory was one of three triumphs on the Australian tour — he also won once on the PGA Tour and was a three-time winner on the European Tour. His golfing career ended prematurely in July 1983 when, aged 33, he lost his right arm and eye after walking into a plane’s spinning propeller.

“(He) was a fearless competitor and iconic Australian, blazing a formidable trail during his professional golfing career between 1971 and 1983,” his family said in a statement yesterday. “He fought back from tremendous adversity as only he could.

“(He) chose to selflessly invest his time, energy, and effort towards giving back to the community through his Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation, sports commentary, golf course design, and raising significant funds for several charities, most notably, diabetes. His passion for sport and contributing to future generations of golfers and the Australian community demonstrates the character of our father, beloved husband, proud brother, adoring grandfather, and maverick mate.”

Newton is survived by his wife Jackie, daughter Kristie and son Clint. He has six grandchildren. In July 1983, Newton’s career was literally cut down in its prime when he lost his right arm and eye after walking into the spinning propeller while rushing madly to catch the Cessna 210 back home to Newcastle after watching a Sydney Swans game at the SCG.

Former Cricket West Indies chairman of selectors Sir Clive Lloyd said the West Indies women batters need to put a higher price on their wicket and that playing the longer format of the game will help to do that.

Speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday, Lloyd told host Andrew Mason that despite the West Indies women getting into the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand recently, “they weren’t consistent enough”.

Bascombe opens Carifta campaign

Bascombe opens Carifta campaign

Shaniqua Bascombe opens her 2022 Carifta Games campaign at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, this morning.

The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter will face the starter in the opening round of the girls’ Under-20 100 metres dash. The first heat is scheduled for 11 a.m. (T&T time). The semi-final round starts at 6.20 p.m., with the final scheduled for 8.55.

Sunrisers take down KKR

An enterprising 71 from Rahul Tripathi and an unbeaten 68 from Aiden Markram helped Sunrisers Hyderabad complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2022, this time beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium, yesterday.

Kale among 9 T&T players in Barbados tournament

KALE Dalla Costa spearheads a list of nine Trinidad and Tobago players scheduled to compete in the CO Williams Barbados Under-14 Tournament from today at the Barbados Tennis Association, National Tennis Centre.

The left-hander is the only player in the field of 25 boys with a COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) ranking and he will be the overwhelming favourite to capture the title.

U-15 North/South Classic bowls off

U-15 North/South Classic bowls off

The top Under-15 cricketers in the country will meet today at the National Cricket Centre for the first in a series of Price Club sponsored North/South Age-Group Classics.

The Price Club Supermarket will be sponsoring the entire series of North/South Classics comprising the U-15s, U-19s, U-17s and U-13s.