Avanesyan aiming to upset Crawford

Brazil’s Neymar said yesterday he was unsure if he would play again for the national team after their heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia on penalties.

“Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I’m not thinking straight,” an emotional Neymar told reporters. “To say that this is the end would be rushing, but I don’t guarantee anything either. Let’s see what happens going forward.