Avanesyan aiming to upset Crawford

David Avanesyan’s manager Neil Marsh is backing him to emerge from the shadows of boxing and make a name for himself by pulling off a shock knockout win against Terence “Bud” Crawford tonight.
Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) will climb through the ropes to face WBO world welterweight champion Crawford as a big underdog in front of the American’s home fans at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) is widely-regarded as boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighter and Avanesyan is only getting this opportunity because a much-anticipated fight against Crawford’s rival welterweight champion Errol Spence did not materialise.
But boxing’s loss is Avanesyan’s gain and Marsh, who has steered Avanesyan from obscurity to world title contention, believes the unheralded Armenian-Russian can produce the biggest shock in boxing in 2022. “David can knockout anybody, I rate Crawford the best out the 147 pounds lot but on his day if David catches him, anything could happen,” Marsh told ESPN.
“We are under no illusions. It’s a hard task but we are going for one thing, the KO, and I’m confident David will empty everything it trying to win this fight.”
Avanesyan has been training in Newark, near Nottingham, with coach Carl Greaves in England for the last seven years and is in good form after recovering from two setbacks at elite level.
The 34-year-old, who lives in Pyatigorsk in the Caucasus mountains in Russia when he is not in England preparing for fights, has registered six straight stoppage wins, including three in the first round, since a points defeat to Lamont Peterson and a stoppage loss to Egidijus Kavaliauskas in 2017 and 2018 respectively.