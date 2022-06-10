Sport-Filler

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers garnered full points after blanking St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) 2-0 yesterday in their Group C, League B encounter, of the CONCACAF Nations League, at the Arnos Vale Recreation Ground, Kingstown.

The two teams will play again on Monday when T&T host the “Vincey Heat” in the return leg in Port of Spain. With Nicaragua (four points) scheduled to play hosts Bahamas (three pts) later yesterday, T&T temporarily moved to the top of Group C on six points.

For the moment, the Angus Eve-coached “Soca Warriors” are well on course for promotion to League A and also for an automatic berth in next year’s regional showpiece, the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Quick feet and a penetrating Levi Garcia solo run almost yielded an early goal in the fourth minute. But having eluded multiple defenders, he executed what appeared the easiest part poorly, when skying his shot from inside the penalty area. And midfielder Noah Powder also lifted his shot over, from a similar position, after a Garcia feed on Reon Moore.

SVG’s winless streak stretches back to 2019, a run that also saw them lose three times to Dominica and also Bahamas, not typical Caribbean football powerhouses. Consequently, SVG appeared to lack confidence and acted typically as if they were the away team, by bunkering down in their own half, trying to fend off the Soca Warriors, who pressed the game.

Neveal Hackshaw finally opened the scoring in the 17th minute, ending a move he started deep in the midfield with a chip over goalkeeper Lemus Christopher, after combining with Garcia, who provided an airborne pass as the assist. Having netted just his first goal donning a T&T kit in their 1-0 victory over Bahamas four days earlier, Hackshaw has now scored in consecutive matches.

The home team also had a moment when only Keston Julien’s attention kept SVG captain Cornelius Stewart from tapping in a low cross on the quarter-hour.

Hackshaw’s goal changed everything and forced the “Vincey Heat” to come forward in search of an equaliser, consequently leaving much more space for the T&T attackers to operate. And Garcia exploited the extra space when rising between two defenders —who had remained at the back — and putting a downward, goal-bound header from Shannon Gomez’s deep cross in the back of the net, for 2-0 in the 25th minute.

Early sunshine and a bright T&T start gave way to heavy rain. And T&T almost had a third item in the second half when Reon Moore struck the underside of the cross bar, after taking Garcia’s pass on the left.

Inclement weather aside, T&T had to weather a brief storm, as the home team turned up the pressure with a quarter-hour left. However, T&T goalkeeper Marvin Phillip had little more to do than routine work.

T&T SQUAD: 1.Marvin Phillip (Gk), 14. Shannon Gómez, 2. Aubrey David, 4. Sheldon Bateau, 19. Keston Julien, 7. Noah Powder (20. Molik Khan 87), 11. Levi García (9. Marcus Joseph 60), 15. Neveal Hackshaw, 18. John Paul Rochford (13. Judah García 87) 17. Reon Moore (5. Daniel Phillips 72), 23. Leston Paul (8. Kevon Goddard 52).

Subs: 21. Denzil Smith (Gk), 22. Jabari St Hillaire, 6. Andre Ettienne, 12. Kareem Moses, 16. Alvin Jones, 3. Jameel Neptune, 10. Duane Muckette.

Coach: Angus Eve.

