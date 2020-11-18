THERE will be seven events when horse racing returns to Santa Rosa Park, after a 21-day break on Saturday.
The feature attraction of the 18th round of the Arima Race Club’s 2020 Season will be the S.F.A. (Stud Farm Association) Breeders Stakes.
The $50,000 contest will be the second race of the season for locally-bred two-year-olds and eight were declared yesterday to face the starter over 1,200 metres.
Lion Guard, who won the first, the Nursery Stakes, at odds of 16/1 is back, along with Game Changer and Passionate, the third and fourth-placed finishers, respectively, when the “babes” raced over 1,000 metres a month ago.
The other five are expected to face the starter for the first time in the day’s third event just before 2 p.m.
Included in the quintet is With Honours, who was expected to be the favourite in the “Nursery”, but was scratched the morning of the race.
John O’Brien should be represented by more than half of the field, as in addition to With Honours, Game Changer and Passion, the champion trainer has also declared Strauss and Super Bird.
Harold Chadee will saddle Lion Guard and Hurricane Breeze for his son Dave, and the Lester Alexis-trained Arsalan rounds out the field.
Post time is 12.35 p.m.
Here are the runners, weights and riders:
RACE 1 – 12.35 - WEST INDIAN-BRED 3 Y.O. & OVER MAIDENS – 1200 Metres - $12,650.
1. CON TE PARTIRO 49 L. Seecharan Jr; 2. QUATTRO 57 R. Jadoo; 3. THE SPOKESMAN 52 R. Balgobin; 4. GRANDE PASSION 49 T. Phillips; 5. DULCE DAMA 49 R. Ali; 6. SWEET CAROLINE 54 K. Santo; 7. MONEY BROKER 54 S. Balroop; 8. TWITTER KING 57 D. Khelawan; 9. LORD MELODY 52 N. Abrego; 10. FULFILL 52 N. Flavenney.
RACE 2 – 1.15 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 50-35 – 1500 Metres (TURF) - $12,650.
1. JULIE 57.5 N. Flavenney; 2. UNSETTLED 57 K. Santo; 3. MAHA RAJA 57.5 Prayven Badrie; 4. INDY ANNA BABY 56.5 R. Jadoo; 5. ZHILIANG 57 D. Khelawan; 6. ATALANTA 55.5 T. Phillips; 7. TROVATORE 57 J. Boodramsingh; 8. NABAWI 57 N. Abrego.
RACE 3 – S.F.A. BREEDERS STAKES – 2 Y.O. SIRED & FOALED IN T&T – 1200 Metres - $50,000.
1. WITH HONOURS 49 B. Boodramsingh; 2. GAME CHANGER 49 R. Balgobin; 3. PASSIONATE 49 K. Santo; 4. STRAUSS 52 Prayven Badrie; 5. SUPER BIRD 52 R. Jadoo; 6. HURRICANE BREEZE 49 Rico Hernandez; 7. LION GUARD 55 S. Balroop; 8. ARSALAN 52 D. Khelawan.
RACE 4 – 2.40 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 70-55 – 1500 Metres (TURF) - $16,600.
1. OVERANALYZATION 51 Romario Hernandez; 2. SEA OF GDANSK 56 R. Ali; 3. PONTIUS PILATE 49.5 Rico Hernandez; 4. DESERT DANCER 57 N. Abrego; 5. KHALEESI 54.5 K. Santo; 6. MAFIA MAN 57 S. Balroop; 7. INTEGRITY 52.5 N. Flavenney; 8. NUCLEAR FIRE 50 R. Balgobin; 9. LEONARDO ANGEL 56.5 R. Jadoo; 10. COOL CAT 52.5 Prayven Badrie; 11. REGGAE RHYTHM 57 O. Mohammed; 12. MARENGO 55.5 D. Khelawan.
RACE 5 – 3.20 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 45-30 – 1100 Metres (TURF) - $12,650.
1. PURE STRIKE 56 D. Blackman; 2. LADY BIRD 53 K. Santo; 3. CROWN DYNASTY 57 Romario Hernandez; 4. SEXY EYES 53 O. M ohammed; 5. SPANISH EYES (TO) 53 R. Jadoo; 6. LADY HAMILTON 56 D. Khelawan; 7. MARCONI 57 N. Samaroo; 8. PRINCESS CHARLOTTE 54 L. Seecharan Jr; 9. RED CASINO 53.5 R. Balgobin; 10. UNO MAS 56.5 T. Phillips; 11. ATTA GIRL SILVY 53.5 A. Poon; 12. AWESOME ANGEL 56 Prayven Badrie; 13. MAN OF TOMORROW (RES) 57.5 Romario Hernandez.
RACE 6 – 4.00 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 35 & LOWER – 1350 Metres - $12,650.
1. THE BIG SAINT 57.5 N. Abrego; 2. JOSEPH 55.5 R. Balgobin; 3. GOLAZO 54.5 Romario Hernandez; 4. PRINCESS ALEX 54.5 K. Santo; 5. PRINCE GEORGE 58 R. Jadoo; 6. LEAVE ME ALONE 58 R. Ali; 7. PROUD VANESSA 56 Rico Hernandez; 8. FORTUNE TELLER 57 S. Balroop; 9. TEAM SPIRIT 54 D. Khelawan.
RACE 7 – 4.45 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 25 & LOWER – 1200 Metres - $13,150.
1. MAN ON FIRE 55.5 Romario Hernandez; 2. PURE PLEASURE 58.5 S. Balroop; 3. RED KNUCKLES 56 J. Boodramsingh; 4. AMANI 57 D. Khelawan; 5. I’MMISSINGHIGHBURY 49.5 N. Abrego; 6. VERSUS 57 O. Mohammed; 7. TRUSTY ROSE 55 T. Phillips; 8. D LIGHTNING STRIKE 53.5 N. Flavenney; 9. GOLDFORFREE 57 R. Jadoo; 10. GOLD N’ BROWN 51 A. Poon; 11. LITTLE JOHN 51.5 B. Boodramsingh; 12. EL CHAPO 53.5 K. Santo.