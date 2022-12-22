Bachu, Partap-Boodhan dominate Low Cost t-t

DHARION BACHU and Linda Partap-Boodhan were the leading players in the Low Cost Caroni Zone Table Tennis Association Tournament at the Tunapuna Hindu Primary School, Pasea Main Road, Tunapuna.
As one of the top players in the country, Partap-Boodhan was the overwhelming favourite in her six events and she walked away with gold medals in all.
However the little-known Bachu could have been the player of the tournament as he finished with four golds and three silver medals from his seven events.
In addition to capturing his age-group (Under-11) title, the impressive youngster was crowned Under-13 champion and finished runner-up in the Under-15, 19, and 21 divisions. Bachu then went on to beat Roshan Mahangroo 10-12, 11-5, 14-12, 11-6 for the B class title, and combined with fellow Under-11 champ Anandi Mahangroo and Isreal Ali to secure the team title for Spotlights.
Partap-Boodhan completed her perfect campaign Monday night by winning all four matches in a straight round-robin event for her second straight women’s singles crown.
The country’s former top-ranked player has started five days earlier by retaining her veterans’ (Over-45) title and she was also triumphant in women’s team, open teams as well as the doubles and mixed doubles competitions.
Partap-Boodhan combined with Jessy Sampath and Pretti Singh for gold in the women’s team event and with her daughter Rayanna and Sharaaz Ali to lift the open A class trophy.
The 47-year-old and her other daughter Llyanna whipped Rayanna and Shreya Maraj 11-3, 11-6, 11-6 in the doubles final and she and Ali were 11-9, 11-6, 12-10 winners over Llyanna and Satesh Jordan in the mixed doubles final.
Llyanna was upset in two finals but still ended up with three titles.
The Lakshmi Girls High School student defeated Rayanna to keep her under-21 crown when the tournament served off last Wednesday, but went down when they met in the under-19 final the following night.
And Llyanna beat Maraj in the Under-15 final on Friday night but lost for the first time when they clashed for the under-13 title the same night.
Ali and Jerry Joseph won all three matches in a straight round-robin event for the men’s doubles crown.
After coming within two points of defeat in the fourth game to defeat Joseph 4-11, 11-9, 6-11, 12-10, 11-6 in the semis, Harnarine Moonasar was an 8-11, 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8 over Ronnie Guevara in the Over-45 final. Frankly Seechan, who dominated eventual champ Aaron Wilson in the first two games of the quarter-finals of the National Championships last month, expectedly captured the Division A crown without dropping a game.
In the final, the 58-year-old prevailed 11-8, 11-5, 13-11 over Tobagonian Messiah Walcott, who had beaten Bachu for the Under-19 title.
Aasif Allie beat Bachu for both the Under-15 and 21 crowns, while under-nine competitors Aria Manjoor and Trent Sampath were the youngest champs of the six-day tournament.