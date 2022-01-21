BACK ON TRACK

TEAM TTO’s senior women’s hockey team rebounded from their disastrous start Wednesday to earn a 2-0 win over Peru yesterday to keep their hopes of advancing alive at the Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile.
The 47th world-ranked T&T outplayed their 33rd-ranked Peru counterparts, parking their opponents for large stretches of the game in their own half and limiting them to the occasional counter-attack.
In the end, skipper Avion Ashton marshalled her troops well enough in conjunction with goalkeeper Arresia Sandy, who made some key saves from Peruvian short corners, to maintain a clean sheet.
And the Long Island University pair of Kaitlyn Olton and Felicia King found the scoring touch with one field goal each to secure T&T victory and make it virtually a cinch for this country to enter the crossover segment of the tournament.
T&T are currently third in the standings after yesterday’s result, a position that would be good enough for them to qualify for the next play-off stage.
Coach Anthony “Bumpa” Marcano would have been pleased for an easier assignment after the 16-0 shutout at the sticks of the Americans last Wednesday, when last-minute arrangements saw the team battling team arrival delays, jet-lag and lack of practice matches. Then, Marcano’s charges had failed to penetrate the world 15th-ranked USA’s back and goal-line.
Yesterday, against admittedly weaker opponents, Ashton and company found the going less challenging. Despite dominating the Peruvians over the first half, neither Australia-based Kimberly Young nor King could manage to breach Peru goalkeeper Mikaela Tannert, though T&T had seven shots on goal at that point.
But the constant pressuring paid off in the third quarter when Olton parried a ball past Tannert in the 43rd minute from a Tamia Roach feed on the left. King would seal the win in the 58th minute with her field goal as T&T made a quick rebound in this second game.
Marcano said the T&T women earned the win. “I think the ladies deserve this win; this gives us an opportunity to play more high level hockey and learn. I believe the women’s programme is in a good place now and can build,” said Marcano. “We still have three games to play and we have to manage our players during these games to make sure we can stay healthy and keep everyone safe.”
Marcano added that his charges were well aware of the importance of the Peru match, stating, “I commend them on their performance today. Now we have to pay attention to the recovery process and work on everyone being at 100 per cent for the next match vs Canada.”
The T&T ladies will play their final preliminary pool B game against the world 13th-ranked Canada tomorrow at 1 p.m.