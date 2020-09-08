Trinidad and Tobago’s Samantha Wallace tasted a rare double defeat in Australia’s Suncorp Super League netball competition when defending champions New South Wales Swifts lost twice in four days.
Putting up 41 goals from 42 attempts during last Friday’s shock 77-64 loss to struggling Queensland Firebirds, Wallace’s Swifts were also beaten in Monday night’s top-of-the-table clash 62-55, at the hands of league leaders Melbourne Vixens, who have now swept the series between the respective teams.
The standings’ leaders, Vixens, surged ten points clear of the Swifts with three rounds still to play and can secure a top-two finish if they defeat rivals Collingwood Magpies on Saturday. The Swifts remain second and are guaranteed a top-four play-off berth.
Malawi goal-shoot Mwai Kumwenda, scored 48 goals and added three rebounds for the winners while 26-year-old Wallace netted 29 of 31 attempts at goal, to take her season’s tally to 371.
Wallace is the third leading scorer overall in the tournament, trailing the giant Jamaican pair of Jhaniele Fowler (554) of West Coast Fever and Queensland Firebirds’ shooter Romelda Aiken (398), who have got far more playing time. The Caribbean trio are well clear of the local Australian shooters.