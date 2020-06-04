While the abrupt end to the domestic cricket season in the Caribbean and the shortening of next year’s Cricket West Indies four-day championship will provide fewer opportunities for players to showcase their skills in competition, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force chairman of selectors Tony Gray doesn’t believe the cuts will significantly affect the overall development of talent in the West Indies.
The ongoing novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic forced the global shutdown of all major sports and the financial fallout from that has now forced Cricket West Indies (CWI) to cut funding to the territorial boards by 50 per cent.
In addition, the 2020 Super50 Cup is expected to be scrapped while next year’s four-day championship could be reduced to one round (five matches). CWI youth tournaments (Under-19 and Under-17) have also been put on hold while the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board ended its domestic season early as well.
Gray believes flexibility and creativity are more important now than ever before, and that with few or no tournaments for the remainder of the year, it could be a “fantastic opportunity” for the proper grooming of the talent on offer.
“Competition is part of their development but it’s important that we develop them from a grassroots level and work hard at the fundamentals of the game.” Gray told the Express on Tuesday.
“Because we put them into competitions, sometimes they are not fully developed, so this is a fantastic opportunity to work with players in the same way that Pa Aleong (late coach) worked with players diligently and religiously to develop their attitudes, their fundamentals of the game and their fitness levels,” he explained.
Gray said it was a good opportunity to look back at the “old time days” where development is concerned.
“We didn’t have all these regional games (Under-17 and Under-15) but Under-19 has always been there. So we have to be flexible. It means the travel (and competition) will be less but it means that coaches, manager and administrators have to be much more hard-working to develop the young cricketers and it can be done because years ago we didn’t have these types of sponsorships and we still developed the best team in the world,” Gray noted.
He said the human being can still be developed and talent will still come to the fore.
“It (development and talent identification) doesn’t have to be through travel and competitions. We could take this time to rebuild certain attitudes and basic fundamentals of the game and we want to see coaches, managers and administrators work harder during this time of need,” said Gray.
“If you really have West Indies cricket at heart and your personal development at heart, you still have to show your abilities through any tournament, even if it is a truncated one. You still have to show up. Everyone is going to get a pay cut and now we will truly see who has West Indies cricket at heart because you don’t want to run away from this situation. You want to embrace it and West Indies cricket,” he continued.
Speaking about the development of young talent, Gray said it is a great opportunity for coaches to work on the fundamentals.
“If you don’t have a competition this year, it will probably help because a lot of times we prepare for competition and not for development and we rush things through. We’ve seen it emphatically clear at the highest levels and in different formats of the game that our players don’t have the fundamentals.
“This is a great opportunity and we have to capitalise on this position as coaches and managers and administrators to put our houses in order and try to develop the fundamentals with our players. So you might not have the competition but this could be an advantageous situation for West Indies cricket,” Gray pointed out.
He said everyone has to accept the reality that a lot of money has been lost by the economic fallout from the pandemic and while he thinks that economically things will return to a level of normalcy in time, territorial boards should learn from the experience and try to become more self-reliant.
“This is an important time where we can research to find out what used to happen years ago, and this is an important time where we have to be self-sufficient in the way we go about things. The regional boards must not depend (so much) on CWI but they must be flexible and creative in raising funds. The different governments own the different facilities in the Caribbean, and I think the CWI and the governments can work hand-in-hand to put money into the coffers of the territorial boards,” he said.
“We are creative as a people and we depend on tourism and Carnival and money can come into the coffers providing that we embrace that independence and self-sufficient attitude through this coronavirus,” Gray added.
“This is part of our history now. These things would have happened in the past...we’ve been through all kinds of situations in the past and that’s the nature of being human. I am not worried at all. I think the talent in there and as I said before this is a great opportunity to magnify that talent by making sure the fundamentals and rudiments of the game is developed now,” he continued.
“So we have some time off so that we can really work hard as coaches, managers and administrators to make sure schools are developed in the right way; players in the youth teams are developed in the right way. We can really concentrate on developing the players from a fundamentals point of view.”