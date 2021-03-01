Chris Gayle is back to help West Indies prepare for the T20 World Cup, and he wants to start by winning the series against Sri Lanka.
“We want to win the series,” Gayle told the media during a virtual news conference yesterday ahead of the start of the three-match series which begins in Antigua tomorrow.
And saying he wanted to bring his experience to bear “as much as possible,” Gayle added, “we want to win the series leading up to the World Cup.
“We just don’t want to say we building something. We want to build confidence by winning series. We haven’t had that sort of result recently so we want to start getting into winning ways and make it a bit more comfortable for us going into the World Cup.”
West Indies, defending World T20 champions, are currently ranked tenth in the world behind Afghanistan. They won their last series against the Sri Lankans 2-0 last year in Sri Lanka, but were later also beaten 2-0 in New Zealand.
The 41-year-old “Universe Boss” interrupted his stint in the Pakistan Super League to play in this series which is part of the Windies’ build-up to the rescheduled T20 World Cup in Australia.
Explaining that decision he said: “When I got the call and they asked if I was interested, I said yes...I’m never going to turn down anything pertaining to West Indies cricket at this particular time.
“I was actually in a tournament and they said ‘Chris, this is the structure they put in place, we need you to be a part of it’...which I basically agreed to. I came back from Pakistan to be part of the set-up leading into the World Cup, so you can have a unity within the group and then hopefully we can actually lift this T20 trophy.”
Aware of the interest his return could attract, Gayle stressed, “we looking at things from a team point of view. (Kieron) Pollard is a very strong captain. We have a lot of very good quality players...It’s just that we need performance at the top-order level.”
In keeping with his willingness to help, Gayle said he was ready to bat anywhere in the order. “Whatever role they want me to play, I’m willing to play that particular role,” he said. “There’s a lot of T20 games before the World Cup, a lot of talent within the team as well, so maybe they want to look at some players.
“It’s all about managing myself as well. We’ll wait and see...If it’s (to) open I’m ready, No.3, No.5, I’m pretty much flexible,” added the veteran who was utilised with success at the one-down position by his franchise during the last edition of the Indian Premier League.
And asked about his fitness, Gayle declared: “I’m a fit man. I’ve been doing running all my life...even up until this age I’m still doing a lot of physical training.”
All three matches in the T20 series will be day/night affairs at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, beginning at 6 p.m. (T&T time).