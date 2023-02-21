Back to work

West Indies fast bowler Anderson Phillip is eyeing a return to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force line-up for the third round the West Indies Championship after being given the all-clear to return to full training after recovering from a knee injury sustained during the West Indies tour of Australia in December.
Phillip, who played two Tests and five ODIs for the Windies, didn’t feature in the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship earlier this month and has not played any competitive matches since returning from Australia.
While he has been doing therapy and strength work on his knees and legs, the 26-year-old has returned to Red Force training and is working towards a return to competitive action.
Phillip was not selected for the recent tour of Zimbabwe due to the injury while Cricket West Indies, in announcing the squad for the Test series against South Africa, confirmed Phillip has returned to training but is not yet match-fit.
Speaking to the Express last week, the seamer said: “I am almost back (to 100 per cent). I started back doing some bowling and stuff and would be the re-joining the Red Force team in preparation for the third round of matches in the first-class tournament.”
Asked about his knee injury, Phillip said he has been doing some therapy to strengthen the legs and to strengthen the muscles around the knee “because the injury was due to the hard surfaces in Australia.”
“There are no limitations on what I can do but there are some considerations in terms of how I go back out and in managing my workload as I ease back into the game and getting back to 100 per cent fitness,” Phillip continued.
“The injury is not a mind-changer but I look at it as something where I need to take the time to strengthen back up properly and I look forward to being back out soon,” he added.
Looking back at the tour of Australia, Phillip described it as one of his best so far in terms of learning opportunities. “It is definitely a good environment for cricket with the facilities and stuff, so I really enjoyed it and I look forward to even going back there to express myself even more,” said Phillip.
“I would say the way the Aussies go about their cricket, that is definitely something a youngster can learn from. I definitely looked at the way they go about it with the conditions and all the different aspects of it, so it was definitely a learning curve for me,” the T&T pacer added.
Phillip is also very much in the plans of the West Indies selectors with lead selector Desmond Haynes noting that they are monitoring the injured pacer. “We have a lot of our fast bowlers on the injury list and we hope that they can get well soon so that we can start looking at making sure we have a very competitive pace attack going forward,” said Haynes.
Phillip said it is a confidence booster to know the selectors have plans for the fast bowlers even though they are on the injury list.
“Definitely they made it clear they were looking and monitoring my fitness... so we will see how that goes. It definitely means a lot that they have plans and are looking at me and it is just for me to get back to full fitness,” said Phillip.
“The main thing is to get back to 100 per cent match fitness and look to represent West Indies in all formats.”