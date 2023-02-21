Back to work

JORDANE DOOKIE produced a major upset in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament, Monday night in Guatemala.

The Trinidad and Tobago player was expected to be sent packing in the first round of the 18 & under draw and she came within two points of saying goodbye in the second set before battling back to stun Vessa Turley 5-7, 6-6 (7/5), 6-3.

The third-seeded American is ranked 542nd in the world in juniors, 708 places ahead of Dookie, playing in her first tournament at this level for the season. The 15-year-old will come back today to oppose the 1,074th-ranked Samilla Jarrah of Canada for a place in the quarter-finals.