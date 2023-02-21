Back to work

Anderson Phillip

West Indies fast bowler Anderson Phillip is eyeing a return to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force line-up for the third round the West Indies Championship after being given the all-clear to return to full training after recovering from a knee injury sustained during the West Indies tour of Australia in December.

Phillip, who played two Tests and five ODIs for the Windies, didn’t feature in the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship earlier this month and has not played any competitive matches since returning from Australia.

While he has been doing therapy and strength work on his knees and legs, the 26-year-old has returned to Red Force training and is working towards a return to competitive action.

Phillip was not selected for the recent tour of Zimbabwe due to the injury while Cricket West Indies, in announcing the squad for the Test series against South Africa, confirmed Phillip has returned to training but is not yet match-fit.

Speaking to the Express last week, the seamer said: “I am almost back (to 100 per cent). I started back doing some bowling and stuff and would be the re-joining the Red Force team in preparation for the third round of matches in the first-class tournament.”

Asked about his knee injury, Phillip said he has been doing some therapy to strengthen the legs and to strengthen the muscles around the knee “because the injury was due to the hard surfaces in Australia.”

“There are no limitations on what I can do but there are some considerations in terms of how I go back out and in managing my workload as I ease back into the game and getting back to 100 per cent fitness,” Phillip continued.

“The injury is not a mind-changer but I look at it as something where I need to take the time to strengthen back up properly and I look forward to being back out soon,” he added.

Looking back at the tour of Australia, Phillip described it as one of his best so far in terms of learning opportunities. “It is definitely a good environment for cricket with the facilities and stuff, so I really enjoyed it and I look forward to even going back there to express myself even more,” said Phillip.

“I would say the way the Aussies go about their cricket, that is definitely something a youngster can learn from. I definitely looked at the way they go about it with the conditions and all the different aspects of it, so it was definitely a learning curve for me,” the T&T pacer added.

Phillip is also very much in the plans of the West Indies selectors with lead selector Desmond Haynes noting that they are monitoring the injured pacer. “We have a lot of our fast bowlers on the injury list and we hope that they can get well soon so that we can start looking at making sure we have a very competitive pace attack going forward,” said Haynes.

Phillip said it is a confidence booster to know the selectors have plans for the fast bowlers even though they are on the injury list.

“Definitely they made it clear they were looking and monitoring my fitness... so we will see how that goes. It definitely means a lot that they have plans and are looking at me and it is just for me to get back to full fitness,” said Phillip.

“The main thing is to get back to 100 per cent match fitness and look to represent West Indies in all formats.”

Jason Holder and Joshua da Silva gathered purposeful half-centuries and West Indies made a tame start to their Tour of South Africa, yesterday.

Holder hit the top score of 58 and da Silva was not out on 55, and the Caribbean side reached 283 for nine in their first innings against the South Africa Invitational XI at the close on the first day of their three-day, tour match at Willowmoore Park.

JORDANE DOOKIE produced a major upset in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament, Monday night in Guatemala.

The Trinidad and Tobago player was expected to be sent packing in the first round of the 18 & under draw and she came within two points of saying goodbye in the second set before battling back to stun Vessa Turley 5-7, 6-6 (7/5), 6-3.

The third-seeded American is ranked 542nd in the world in juniors, 708 places ahead of Dookie, playing in her first tournament at this level for the season. The 15-year-old will come back today to oppose the 1,074th-ranked Samilla Jarrah of Canada for a place in the quarter-finals.

Akeem Stewart emerged as the standout performer at the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) Track and Field Series #4 meet, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, two Sundays ago.

Stewart, the lone competitor in the men’s shot put, threw the iron ball 18.05 metres. His Kaizen Panthers clubmate, Akanni Hislop clocked 48.70 seconds for top spot in the men’s 400 metres.

CONCACAF teams Panama and Haiti moved closer to Women World Cup with impressive semi-final victories in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup play-offs at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Having advanced to the play-offs phase after edging Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 last July at the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championships, Panama blanked Papua New Guines 2-0 on Sunday to reach the showdown with Paraguay.

