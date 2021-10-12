West Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard is hoping his squad can flow like a well composed Calypso rhythm and is calling on fans to support the team, promising that the players will leave it all on the field as the defending champions go for their third T20 World Cup title.
Speaking during a virtual media conference from Dubai yesterday, Pollard didn’t want to get drawn into discussions about the selection of the team and backed his players to come good on the big stage regardless of their form leading up to the big show.
Asked if he had concerns about the form of some of the players as they begin their final preparations for the World Cup, Pollard said: “Not at all.” “CPL (Caribbean Premier League) was about a month ago, so it is something we won’t take into consideration right now. Obviously guys would have gone home, and who did not go to the IPL (Indian Premier League) would have gotten some time off, then guys would have come here now and got some time to reflect in quarantine and now looking forward a big World Cup tournament,” Pollard explained.
“If we look too much into the past, I think that is where we sometimes get ourselves in trouble. So let’s deal with the present. The guys that have confidence, let’s roll with them and the guys that don’t, we will try to get them in that zone. We have a few practice sessions and a couple of warm-up games and we have the big one which is the World Cup. I’m not (concerned). I know when it comes to international cricket and the international stage, (that is) where individuals with personal pride will want to show what they have to offer,” the West Indies captain added.
Referring to the presence of the “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle, “Champion” Dwayne Bravo and the return of veteran fast bowler Ravi Rampaul, Pollard also noted that his job as captain is made “a lot easier” when there are experienced leaders in the set-up. He said with those players around, it allows him the freedom to “think about other things rather than having to deal with every single thing”.
“What we have gathered is a group of experienced guys...senior figure heads who play that senior role, so I look forward to playing alongside these guys,” he said.
“Dwayne Bravo has been tremendous as a leader; Chris has been around for a very long time and is passing on his knowledge to the younger guys and we have an experienced bowler like Ravi Rampaul coming back. So we have guys to deal with the bowling and guys to deal with the batting and again you put all these things together and hopefully we can get that right mix when we step onto that cricket field and we all flow to that sort of calypso rhythm and play like a West Indies team,” Pollard added.
He also called for support from the Caribbean people and expressed confidence in the team assembled to get the job done.
“A lot of guys are looking forward to this World Cup. We are the defending champions and I think we have a very good team in terms of experience. We have a couple of young guys and also guys who are looking to make their name in T20 cricket,” said the West Indies skipper.
“Roston Chase did pretty well and gets an opportunity now. Hayden Walsh will also get a chance to play in a World Cup along with (Nicholas) Pooran, (Shimron) Hetmyer. And these guys, who are the future of West Indies cricket, will be looking to perform, so rally around us. That is the most that we can ask as cricketers because we know we are going to give 100 per cent,” he continued.
“Just like everyone else, we have sacrificed a lot and given a lot to be in this position and when we get out there, we are going to play for that personal pride and represent the Caribbean and try to bring back that trophy to the Caribbean,” Pollard concluded.