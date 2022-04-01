BACK WITH A BANG

The unique Caribbean flavour and party atmosphere synonymous with the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is expected to return in “full force” this season.
CPL chief executive officer Pete Russell, speaking during the signing of a three-year extension to their sponsorship agreement with Angostura Chill at Angostura House, yesterday, said: “CPL will be celebrating our tenth anniversary this year so we will be bringing the party back in full force and celebrating not only with or fans but our partners.”
“We’re absolutely delighted to announce the extension of our partnership (with Angostura Chill) and we will be building on the success of last year but there will be one key difference this year, we will have fans back in our stadiums and it is something we can’t wait to see,” said Russell.
In terms of what’s in store for the Angostura Chill brand at CPL, Russell revealed that they will have the Angostura Chill Break, the Chill Moment of the Match, and the umpires will be branded with Angostura Chill and the LLBW graphic, which comes on in the event of an LBW decision, will come back into play. “It just adds to vibrancy and personality of the event,” the CPL CEO added.
And that is just one aspect of the return of the unique Caribbean vibes and atmosphere to the games. “We’ve missed it, haven’t we? Two years without fans has been hard work for everyone. I think fans are looking to get back and that’s what makes the tournament what it is and obviously with partners like Angostura they will help us in promoting it,” said Russell.
“So, we are very excited about it and we don’t see any problems by September with having fans in the stands,” he continued. “No one is talking about restrictions. We have to be mindful that the pandemic is with us so we will be governed by what local CMOs (chief medical officers) say but we don’t want to be in bubbles. We feel we don’t need to be in that and as long as everyone is responsible and sensible, we still think we can play the game safely in that environment.”
In terms of where the games will be staged, Russell didn’t give anything away except to confirm that four countries, including Guyana, will host matches.
While the Covid-19 pandemic never stopped the annual hosting of the six-franchise tournament, it did force changes to the way the tournament was played over the past two seasons with fans attendance being restricted and the party being downsized from being played all over the Caribbean to being staged at one venue.
“We will only play in four countries this year and we’ll see how that goes. Playing in one country taught us that we could still create an atmosphere around the region, so people are still interacting with the event. We’re a six-team tournament and it will be great to play in all countries but we’re mindful that Covid is still with us so we’ve sort of looked at a halfway house,” Russell explained.
Earlier this week, CPL announced Guyana as the host venue for the playoffs and final for the next three years. Asked about Trinidad and Tobago, home of four-time CPL champions Trinbago Knight Riders, Russell noted that he has had “plenty of interesting conversations” in the past few days and all have been very “positive”.
“We’ll be making an announcement by Wednesday next week as to who the other host countries will be. Just before that we will be naming all the retained players on Monday so the teams will start to take shape,” he added. “When we played here in 2020, Trinidad proved to the world that they can host a tournament in the middle of the pandemic when everyone was trying to come to grips with it.
“But we did that successfully. We have enough protocols to manage it, so we are not really fussed with the Covid environment. For us, it is just making sure the fans, officials and players are safe. We’ve tried to take the finals around the region. We’ve played six times in Trinidad and the other three have been in St Kitts,” he noted.
Speaking about the “Cricket Carnival” planned around the CPL in Guyana, Russell said: “They are going to put a huge amount of entertainment infrastructure around it and I think it is going to be magical. What we’re always saying is that we’ll look to bring the party and then we will build around that. I think it will be a very interesting blueprint moving forward,” he added.