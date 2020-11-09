Backing Shannon

WEST INDIES bowling coach Roddy Estwick has no concern about the contribution pacer Shannon Gabriel can make for the visitors in the Test series against New Zealand that bowls off on December 3.
In a media conference on the Zoom platform yesterday, Estwick expressed confidence in his bowling attack that will be led by captain Jason Holder, supported by Kemar Roach, Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph, three of whom are currently are among the top 50 bowlers in the ICC Test rankings.
Asked if he was concerned about Gabriel’s form after the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force pacer petered out towards the end of the England series, Estwick said: “There is no more hard worker in West Indies cricket than Shannon Gabriel. He bowled for an hour straight in the nets yesterday. He will not rest until he is ready for a Test match. He understands Test cricket and his body and I am confident in his ability and he is looking fit, looking strong...He will be better in this series.”
About Joseph he said: “We really have high expectations for him on this tour..We really have to get him to realise it is about time he stands up and puts in a big performance. So those four are really important to us; the spinners are really going to play more of a containing role but the fast bowlers are the ones who have to be aggressive and the chief wicket-takers.”
But Estwick emphasised the biggest challenge by far will be to get the Windies batters to dig in and score runs.
“In the last two or three years, the bowlers have really held their own and the batters have not come up to where we want them to be. They are working hard, trying to get it right. It is important we have someone of Darren Bravo’s experience back in the team...Nobody comes to New Zealand and wins easily. It is going to be a very hard tour and we have to be prepared to fight, stay in the contest as long as possible and once opportunity comes, grab it with both hands.”
The former Barbados pacer said both the bowlers and batsmen had to assess the pitches early, work out the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition and be very patient. Estwick stressed that the batsmen needed to bring forward the lessons learned from the England tour when they succumbed 1-2 to the hosts after jumping out to victory in the first Test.
Estwick said the team’s goals needed to trump individual batting goals every time the WI were at the crease.
One-on-one Zoom meetings
He added that the staff had submitted video footage to the batsmen and had conducted one-on-one Zoom meetings with them, going over the technical areas/flaws that needed addressing.
The WI batsmen, he said, had to develop their own individual plans and systems to counter and neutralise the NZ bowling attack.
On their last tour of New Zealand in 2017, the WI were peppered with a short ball attack and he expects the Kiwis bowling spearheaded by Trent Bolt — who took 20 wickets in three matches that tour — and Neil Wagner to employ those same aggressive tactics once more.
“We know we are going to get a lot of short balls,” Estwick admitted, adding that openers John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite needed to give the Windies consistent solid starts. “Wagner will come in and the Kiwis will set the short ball fields but we gotta be up for a fight!”
On the T20 side, Estwick said while the in-form batsmen like Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran will form the core of the squad, everybody in the team needed to understand and execute their roles for the Caribbean side to experience success against the hosts.
Estwick believes the absence of veteran all-rounder Dwayne ‘DJ” Bravo while significant, opens the avenue for Romario Shepherd or Kesrick Williams to make their mark and give the selectors a welcome headache.
The WI’s preparations were frustrated after they lost a full training day due to rain at their base at the New Zealand High performance Centre at Lincoln University in Hamilton yesterday.
But Estwick says they have been building intensity gradually as they are hoping to hit their peak for the first Test.