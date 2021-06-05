Dylan Carter

55.27 CLOCKING: Dylan Carter

STANDOUT TTO swimmer Dylan Carter stroked his way to a silver medal in the men’s 100 metres backstroke when the Barcelona leg of the Mare Nostrum series continued yesterday.

The 25-year-old sprinted to a time of 55.27 seconds to grab second spot behind Spanish international Hugo Gonzalez De Oliveira who blitzed the field with a new championship record time of 53.08 for the gold. Colombia’s Omar Pinzon nabbed the bronze in 55.47, ahead of Diego Camacho Salgado in 55.70 for fourth. Spanish swimmers took fifth to eighth spot, with Manuel Martos Bacarizo (55.78), Nicolas Garcia Saiz (55.99), Adrian Santos Martin (57.08) and Alejandro Calderon Iglesias (57.31) rounding out the list.

Earlier in the morning preliminaries, Carter was the third fastest qualifier, clocking 56.14 behind Garcia Saiz (55.67) and Pinzon (55.72). Mexico’s Camacho Salgado was fourth fastest (56.23) while Martos Bacarizo (56.43), Calderon Iglesias (56.79), Gonzalez De Oliveira (56.99) and Santos Martin (57.15) made up the remainder of the final.

Carter is continuing his fine-tuning towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with appearances in the three Mare Nostrum events, including Monaco, Canet-En-Roussillon (June 2-3) and Barcelona (June 5-6).

In the Monaco leg, he earned bronze in the 100m free and was tenth in the 100m butterfly last week. Earlier this week at the Canet-En-Roussillon segment, he was sixth in the 100m free and fourth in the 100m butterfly.

The University of Southern California (USC) graduate - who qualified for the Japan Games with an A standard in the men’s 100m freestyle at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in South Korea - is continuing his trajectory towards the Japan Games.

Today Carter dives into action in the prelims of the men’s 100m freestyle heats, his final event before he returns to his home base with Team Elite Aquatics under former US Olympic coach Dave Marsh, in San Diego, California.

Carter, the 2020 First Citizen Sports Foundation and Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) Sportsman of the Year is coming off decent performances in the TYR Pro Swim Series at Indianapolis three weeks ago.

There he placed sixth in the 100m backstroke and eighth in the 100m butterfly A finals respectively and fourth in the men’s 100m freestyle B final.

A CALL TO REALITY

Saturday’s goalless draw against the Bahamas is a “call to reality” for Trinidad and Tobago’s football. That’s the view of one former national coach as the post-mortems begin following the national team’s exit from Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying at the first stage.

Golden swim for Carter

Top local swimmer Dylan Carter produced his most impressive performance in the Mare Nostrum series when he splashed to gold yesterday in Barcelona.

The current First Citizens Sportsman of the Year followed up his second place in the 100 metres backstroke on Saturday with victory yesterday in the 50m backstroke.

