BAD IN THEIR OWN YARD

Police FC kept the pressure on leaders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers with a 3-0 victory over Moruga FC in the lone Ascension Invitational Tournament match, yesterday, at the Police Barracks in St James.
First-half goals from Kadeem Hutchinson (34’) and Jabari Mitchell (37’) and a late item from Kemron Purcell (82’) proved crucial in handing Police their fourth win in five matches and their third on the trot.
The victory saw them draw level on 12 points with Cunupia FC with an identical goal difference. Both teams are one point behind leaders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, who are unbeaten on 13 points.
Police had the better of the opening exchanges yesterday with two corners in the first two minutes but both were well defended by Moruga FC as the rhythm section started to get into groove.
The Lawmen had another chance to take the lead with Kadeem Hutchinson putting in a dangerous cross into the box in the sixth minute but it was again well defended by Moruga. However, the hosts continued to press for the go-ahead goal and could have gotten it in the ninth when Simeon Bailey’s shot from outside the area rebounded to Mickaeel Gordon but his shot went overbar.
Moruga had their first real chance of the match a minute later, when Atiba Charles collected the ball in front of goal but his shot was blocked by Aaron Kennedy. The visitors went on a couple of runs after that, utilising the long ball but they didn’t trouble Raheem Lee in goal for the men in Blue.
At the other end, Police had another good opportunity to break the deadlock but a pass too many from Kareem Freitas to Mitchell saw the latter’s shot blocked by a defender.
Police finally went ahead in the 34th minute with Saleem Henry intercepting a long throw from Moruga goalkeeper Kerdeem Duncan before passing to Hutchinson who unleashed a left-footer that was too much for the custodian to handle.
A mistake at the back in the 37th allowed Police another chance with Mitchell’s right-footed bullet from outside the area beating a diving Duncan, the hosts taking a 2-0 lead which they would take into the half-time break.
Moruga had a golden opportunity to pull a goal back before the interval when they were awarded a penalty. But Rayon King Alleyne’s shot was wide of the mark though the keeper went the wrong way.
Police kept up the pressure despite their two-goal cushion upon the resumption with Freitas running onto a back pass from the Moruga defence in the 49th minute, but with only Duncan to beat, he put his shot just wide of the upright.
Police eventually killed off the match as a contest, to go 3-0 up, after a glancing header from Purcell at the far post sealed the full three points for the Lawmen.
Moruga FC stay rooted at the bottom of the ten-team standings following their fifth consecutive loss. Meanwhile, Defence Force moved up to fourth place on the table following a 4-0 win over Central FC in Saturday’s late game at the Arima Velodrome.
Reon Moore netted a hat-trick for the Army/Coast Guard outfit while Jameel Boatswain also got on the scoresheet. They remain unbeaten on 11 points, with three wins and two draws.
Ascension League scores:
Saturday
Defence Force 4 (Reon Moore 2nd, 13th, 88th, Jameel Boatswain 8th) vs Central FC 0
Yesterday
Police FC (Kadeem Hutchinson 34th, Jabari Mitchell 37th, Kemron Purcell 82nd) vs Moruga FC 0