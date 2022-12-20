PowerGen Sports Club in conjunction with the Badree’s Academy of Sport Education (BASE) held a one-week Christmas cricket camp at the PowerGen indoor facility in Syne Village, Penal, last week.
And head coach of the camp Samuel Badree was pleased with “remarkable” improvements shown by the participants. Twenty-five young cricketers were exposed to modern approaches to training and skill development.
Focus was also placed on the technical and mental aspects of the game. The training regimen included batting specific drills to improve technical proficiency against different bowlers as well as bowling machines, which focused on specific shots at various speeds.
Meanwhile, the bowlers worked on their approach, delivery stride and follow through. Fielding and fitness was also incorporated into the programme and the boys were also put through the fitness test for endurance used by territorial and national teams.
Badree expressed his delight at the conclusion of the event saying that is was “remarkable to see the improvements shown by these players in all aspects of their games.”
“I was especially pleased with the work ethic, camaraderie and togetherness demonstrated by this group. Many of them met each other for the first time during this camp and they bonded quite nicely. I wanted to expose these boys to high-level training so the fitness test was part of that as well as to tighten up on technical aspects of their games,” Badree continued.
He explained that while it was just a one-week camp, the players identified specific areas that they will now work on going forward “It is not just five days and that’s it. I expect continuity and that these boys build on what was learnt,” added Badree.