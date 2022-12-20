Participants

PUTTING IN THE WORK: Participants of the PowerGen Sports Club/Badree's Academy of Sport Education (BASE) Christmas cricket camp at the PowerGen Indoor Facility in Syne Village, Penal. 

PowerGen Sports Club in conjunction with the Badree’s Academy of Sport Education (BASE) held a one-week Christmas cricket camp at the PowerGen indoor facility in Syne Village, Penal, last week.

And head coach of the camp Samuel Badree was pleased with “remarkable” improvements shown by the participants. Twenty-five young cricketers were exposed to modern approaches to training and skill development.

Focus was also placed on the technical and mental aspects of the game. The training regimen included batting specific drills to improve technical proficiency against different bowlers as well as bowling machines, which focused on specific shots at various speeds.

Meanwhile, the bowlers worked on their approach, delivery stride and follow through. Fielding and fitness was also incorporated into the programme and the boys were also put through the fitness test for endurance used by territorial and national teams.

Badree expressed his delight at the conclusion of the event saying that is was “remarkable to see the improvements shown by these players in all aspects of their games.”

“I was especially pleased with the work ethic, camaraderie and togetherness demonstrated by this group. Many of them met each other for the first time during this camp and they bonded quite nicely. I wanted to expose these boys to high-level training so the fitness test was part of that as well as to tighten up on technical aspects of their games,” Badree continued.

He explained that while it was just a one-week camp, the players identified specific areas that they will now work on going forward “It is not just five days and that’s it. I expect continuity and that these boys build on what was learnt,” added Badree.

SEALES BLOW

SEALES BLOW

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales was gutted by the news that he would be out of action of the next four months due to a knee injury but has vowed to use to down time to ensure he comes back a better player.

The 21-year-old Trinidad and Tobago pacer suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during the recent Test tour of Australia which the Windies lost 2-0.

TTCB pushing 3-day competition in 2023

TTCB pushing 3-day competition in 2023

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath is of the view that three-day club cricket is necessary for T&T to be successful in regional four-day cricket. He said the TTCB is exploring the idea of playing a full season of three-day cricket in 2024.

Furlonge eyeing ‘Championship’ prize

After finishing second in CG United Super50 Cup, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are shifting their focus to the West Indies Championship and with that in mind, coach David Furlonge has a few changes planned in terms of their preparations.

Tabaquite Sec receives cricket gear

Tabaquite Sec receives cricket gear

The Central Zone Council of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and the Central Zone of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) teamed up last month to supply the Tabaquite Secondary School with much-needed cricketing equipment.

A quantity of pads, gloves, helmets and bats donated by the Central Zone, was handed over to the school on November 24.

Joseph nets winner

A powerful volley from Trinidad and Tobago’s Marcus Joseph in the 57th minute proved enough as Mohammedan Sporting Club defeated Real Kashmir FC by a solitary goal in the Hero I-League 2022-23 match, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, last Friday.

Waldropt, Guy retain national titles

LESSING WALDROPT and Tiani Guy were among the elite boxers retaining titles when the 2022 National Boxing Championship (amateur) ended on Sunday at Pleasantville Indoor sporting Arena, San Fernando.

Waldropt of the East-based Bio Mel Gym, defeated Donnel Phillip to win the elite male lightweight title. Both were junior fighters just two year ago. Phillip caused a bit of an upset when defeating undisputed former champion Michael Alexander at the 2019 National Championship, thus earning a spot on the senior team.