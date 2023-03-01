FORMER world No.1 T20 bowler and two-time World Cup champion Samuel Badree, has been appointed as assistant coach of the West Indies team for the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour.
That phase consists of three ODIs and three T20Is and promises to be quite a challenge for the touring team.
Badree expressed his delight at the appointment. “I worked in the IPL previously and with CWI for some time now and I recently came back from Dubai where I was assistant coach of the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20. This is really an extension of my collaboration with Cricket West Indies and I look forward to working with our team as we try to get the better of the Proteas,” said Badree.
“I have a very good relationship with the players and I believe I can add value to this group based on my experience and skill set. I am thrilled to be given this opportunity,” he added.
West Indies are still awaiting results of other bilateral series to find out if they qualify directly for the 50-Over Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. Those results will also determine if they qualify for the T20 World Cup to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA in 2024.