Badree looking forward to ILT20

FORMER West Indies leg-spinner and two-time T20 World Cup champions Samuel Badree continues to bolster his reputation in the coaching as he takes up the post of assistant coach of the Dubai Capitals for the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) set to be played in the United Arab Emirates from January 13 to February 12.
Badree, who is also a former world number one T20I bowler, was the first West Indian to coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Delhi Capitals in 2019 and will continue his association with the now global franchise in the ILT20, serving as assistant to former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons.
Dubai Capitals is part of the global Capitals franchise which includes the IPL team Delhi Capitals as well as the South Africa T20 side Pretoria Capitals.
The Jamaican duo of Rovman Powell and Fabian Allen are also part of the Dubai Capitals team seeking to lay A first hand on the glamorous ILT20 trophy.
Badree, who was a player when Simmons was in charge of the Windies when they won the T20 World Cup in 2016, said he was excited to continue coaching which has been one of his passions for a long time.
“I’ve always enjoyed coaching and working with players. As you would know, I have my own academy (Badree Academy of Sport and Education—BASE) where I work with young players coming through the system,” said Badree.
“I’ve coached in the IPL and I have also done some work with Cricket West Indies and I look forward with keen anticipation to enhance my capacity and acumen as a coach working in this high-profile tournament,” he added.
Badree has been a secondary school teacher for many years and is now a Curriculum Officer conducting training and workshops for teachers and coaches and believes that the experience he has as an educator and the skill set of transferring information and communication will prove vital as he works with international players in the ILT20.
Badree possesses a Cricket Australia Level 3 coaching certificate in addition to an Executive Masters in Sport Management as well as a Bachelor of Science in Education. He has also been involved in international cricket commentary, which he is also passionate about.