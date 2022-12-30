Badree looking forward to ILT20

Samuel Badree

FORMER #1 T20I BOWLER: Samuel Badree

FORMER West Indies leg-spinner and two-time T20 World Cup champions Samuel Badree continues to bolster his reputation in the coaching as he takes up the post of assistant coach of the Dubai Capitals for the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) set to be played in the United Arab Emirates from January 13 to February 12.

Badree, who is also a former world number one T20I bowler, was the first West Indian to coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Delhi Capitals in 2019 and will continue his association with the now global franchise in the ILT20, serving as assistant to former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons.

Dubai Capitals is part of the global Capitals franchise which includes the IPL team Delhi Capitals as well as the South Africa T20 side Pretoria Capitals.

The Jamaican duo of Rovman Powell and Fabian Allen are also part of the Dubai Capitals team seeking to lay A first hand on the glamorous ILT20 trophy.

Badree, who was a player when Simmons was in charge of the Windies when they won the T20 World Cup in 2016, said he was excited to continue coaching which has been one of his passions for a long time.

“I’ve always enjoyed coaching and working with players. As you would know, I have my own academy (Badree Academy of Sport and Education—BASE) where I work with young players coming through the system,” said Badree.

“I’ve coached in the IPL and I have also done some work with Cricket West Indies and I look forward with keen anticipation to enhance my capacity and acumen as a coach working in this high-profile tournament,” he added.

Badree has been a secondary school teacher for many years and is now a Curriculum Officer conducting training and workshops for teachers and coaches and believes that the experience he has as an educator and the skill set of transferring information and communication will prove vital as he works with international players in the ILT20.

Badree possesses a Cricket Australia Level 3 coaching certificate in addition to an Executive Masters in Sport Management as well as a Bachelor of Science in Education. He has also been involved in international cricket commentary, which he is also passionate about.

WIDENING THE NET

West Indies women’s team head coach Courtney Walsh wants to broaden the pool of players at his disposal by bringing the Under-19 girls into the fold following the youth world cup next year.

The inaugural edition of the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup will takes place in South Africa, starting January 14 and will feature 16 teams.

Flamingos halt Scarlet Ibis in U-23 Cup

CRYSTIAN THURTON struck an unbeaten 66 yesterday, to guide the Flamingos Under-23s to an easy five-wicket victory over the Scarlet Ibis U-23s in the second round of the Namalco Under-23 Cup at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

CONCACAF pays tribute to ‘true icon’ Pele

CONCACAF described late Brazilian footballer, Pele as “a true icon of the game”.

The confederation for football in North, Central America, and the Caribbean paid tribute to Pele after he died on Thursday in the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at the age of 82.

According to officials at the hospital, Pele died at 3.27 p.m. “due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition”.

Badree looking forward to ILT20

Jereem, Teniel Campbell take TTOC top honours

TENIEL CAMPBELL and JEREEM Richards were named the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee’s (TTOC) Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year for 2022 when the organisation held its end-of-year Awards Ceremony virtually last evening.

KING PELE GOES

Pelé, the Brazilian king of football who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died yesterday. He was 82.

The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalised for the last month with multiple ailments.