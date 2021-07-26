Bahamian Evans just short

Bahamian Joanna Evans was fighting back tears at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre here in Japan, yesterday, after missing out on an Olympic semi-final appearance by seven-hundredths of a second.
Evans returned a time of one minute, 58.40 seconds to finish seventh in the third women’s 200 metres freestyle heat and 18th overall. The 16 fastest swimmers were back in the pool after press time, last night, in the semifinal round. The 16th qualifier, Russian Valeriia Salamatina clocked 1:58.33.
Evans was very disappointed after the race. The 24-year-old asked to be excused from the interview to collect herself. She returned in a better frame of mind.
“It’s not a terrible swim,” Evans told the Express. “I was just hoping to get a second swim out of it. But we’ve got to move on. You have to really put it into perspective. Obviously, we set our expectations high. You want to do your best, but you have to realise that it’s 18th in the world, people are still proud of that, and it’s what you’ve got.”
On Sunday, Evans competed in the 400 free, finishing 13th overall in 4:07.50. The top eight swimmers progressed to the final. Evans is the national record holder in the event with a 4:07.33 swim. She is also the fastest-ever Bahamian in the 200 free at 1:58.03.
“I’ve been 1:58 a few times, but I think at this point, it’s more about wanting to get second swims.”
Yesterday’s 200 free heat marked the end of Evans’ second Olympic outing. At the 2016 Rio Games, she competed in the 200 free, 400 free and 800 free.
“It’s always great to be able to get out there and swim for people who’ve always been behind me. Obviously, it’s not quite where I’d like it to be, but like I said you have to put it into perspective and realise what you’re doing is milliseconds. But I’m grateful for sure.”
Evans plans to be back in the pool in October, competing in the International Swimming League (ISL).
“I’m going to take it one step at a time, and see how we go. Probably Short Course Worlds in December, and Commonwealth Games next year. Next year is a busy year so it’s no time to slack. Back to the drawing board on that one.”
Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 are far different experiences as a result of the Covid-19 countermeasures in place here in Tokyo, including a spectator ban. At the Aquatics Centre, though, the Olympic atmosphere has been somewhat maintained.
“Teams are making an effort to be noisy,” said Evans, “which makes a difference”.
Cuba’s Luis Vega Torres and Jamaican Keanan Dols exited in the first round of the men’s 200m butterfly. Vega was 31st fastest of the 38 swimmers on show, touching the wall in 1:59.00. Dols, meanwhile, finished 34th overall in 2:00.25.
In boxing, Trinidad and Tobago twice tasted defeat in the Men’s Middleweight division. Aaron Prince lost on points to Slovakia’s Andrej Csemez, the 4:0 scoreline failing to reflect just how closely matched they were.
In the preceding bout, a Trini of sorts, Eldric Sella was out of his depth against Dominican Republic’s Euri Cedeno, forcing the referee to halt proceedings just one minute and seven seconds into round one. Sella, a Venezuelan domiciled in T&T, represented the Refugee Olympic Team here in Tokyo.
In sailing, St Lucia’s Stephanie Devaux Lovell gave an impressive showing at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour in race four of the Women’s Laser Radial event. She finished fifth. Earlier, Lovell could only manage 34th spot in the third race. Her net score of 53 placed her 23rd on the overall standings after the first four races.
Antigua and Barbuda’s Jalese Gordon was 44th with a net score of 127. Gordon was 42nd and 43rd, respectively, in races three and four.
Four races into the Men’s Laser Class event, Team TTO’s Andrew Lewis was 29th with a net score of 50. St Lucia’s Luc Chevrier, meanwhile, was 32nd on 62.
In an effort to combat the ever-present threat of Covid-19, stakeholders have been contending with unprecedented restrictions at the Games of the XXXII Olympiad. To compound matters, a new danger is now lurking.
In an email message to the media, yesterday, the Tokyo 2020 International Communications Team warned of incoming inclement weather.
“A Tropical Storm No.8 is expected to make landfall somewhere in the Kanto and/or Tohoku regions of Eastern Japan in the afternoon of Tuesday 27 July. The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee is working with the IOC, International Federations and other relevant organisations to make sure that the processes and plans that are in place to respond to any inclement weather are activated, should the need arise.
“Due to the approaching tropical storm, the schedules of the rowing and archery competitions were changed yesterday, and it was decided today to bring forward the surfing finals from the 28th to the 27th in consideration of the wave conditions.
“At this time (as of 23:30 on 26 July),” the email continued, “there are no plans to change the schedule for any of the other events due to be held on Tuesday 27 July. We will continue to monitor the latest weather information to ensure the safety of all those involved in the Games. We will advise you of any changes to the competition schedule as quickly as possible.”