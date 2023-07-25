Bahamians edge T&T men in CAZOVA

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s men were edged in five sets of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship, yesterday, in Suriname.
After both teams had won their opening matches in Group B, the Bahamians came from behind twice to edge the three-time champions 18-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 15-11 in a tick under two hours.
The Bahamians, who scored just one point more (102-101) overall, led 56-47 in kills, 12-10 in blocked shots and 4-1 in service winners.
Akim Bushe and the United States-based Daynte Stewart led the way for T&T with 15 points, five less than the game’s leading scorer Kyle Wilson.
The winners of both groups will move straight into Friday semi-finals, and 2018 runners-up Bahamas will take that place from the second group if they defeat Jamaica in their final round-robin match today.
T&T, four-set winners over the Jamaicans in the first match of the event, on Sunday, will conclude their campaign in the first stage at 5 p.m. today against the players from Curacao, who are not expected to reach the knockout stage after losing in four sets against Bahamas and Jamaica, on Monday, and yesterday, respectively.
The second and third-placed teams will have to return tomorrow for the quarter-finals. With just three teams in the other groups, no one will be eliminated when the round-robin stage ends tonight.
After taking down defending champ Suriname in straight sets on Sunday night, the Barbadians were expected to defeat Martinique last night and book their place in the semis.
T&T’s women will conclude their campaign in the first stage of the women’s competition against Jamaica at 11 a.m. today. The eight-time champs defeated Barbados in four sets on Monday and Suriname in three straight the night after, but had lost the opening set against Bahamas at press time last night.
The five teams are battling in a straight round-robin event and only the one which ends up at the rear will not advance to the knockout stage. The top-placed finisher will play No 4, and the second and third-placed finishers will clash in Friday’s semis. Both champions will be crowned on Sunday night, the night after the bronze-medal matches.