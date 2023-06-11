Bain beats Campbell-Smith sisters for ‘Lease’ crown

MAKEDA BAIN beat both sisters Em-Miryam and Abba Campbell-Smith to capture the 14 & under title yesterday in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Older sibling Em-Miryam was the overwhelming title favourite, but she was edged 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 10/7 by the Tobagonian in the semi-finals, having prevailed 6-4, 6-4 when they met in the national trials two weeks ago.
Abba defeated Madison Khan 6-4, 6-4 in the other semi, but was always fighting a losing battle later on in the title match and went down 6-2, 6-1.
The victory was Bain’s third straight since she lost their clash in the 12 & under final of the Catch National Junior Championship two months ago.
Bain had won the 10 & under title in this tournament in October 2020 and went on to complete a beaver-trick of titles, six months later, with the same crown in “Catch.”
Zelig Williams and Tobagonian Annaleise Orr, who have been out of action for at least a year, both returned in triumphant fashion yesterday.
After nosing out 2021 “Catch” 10 & under champ Jaysean Wells 5-7, 6-3, 12/10 in the semis, Williams defeated reigning “Catch” 10 & under champ Ryan Steuart 6-3, 6-3 for the 12 & under title.
Orr edged Karissa Mohammed 6-3, 2-6, 10/7 in the girls’ equivalent final, after a 7-6 (11/9), 6-3 triumph over Suri Ramcharan in the semis.
After winning all five matches in the national trials two weeks ago, the improving Jovan Garibana captured his first singles title when he defeated “Catch” runner-up Nirav Dougdeen 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) for the 14 & under crown.
The No. 4 seed had edged Brian Harricharan 5-7, 6-4, 10/6 earlier in the day in the semis, while Dougdeen had gotten past Trinity Cup 12 & under champ Christopher Khan 6-4, 6-2.
The Under-16 and 18 age-groups will be contested from Saturday until next week Monday (Labour Day).